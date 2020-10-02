WoW Shadowlands DELAYED: New World of Warcraft release date and pre-patch news

The WoW Shadowlands release date has been delayed

As revealed earlier today by Blizzard, the release date for WoW Shadowlands has been officially delayed beyond its original October launch. The reasons given for this change is connected to the overall quality of the new expansion and making the best possible endgame experience. A message from Blizzard explains: “However, as everything started coming together and we’ve been listening to and building upon your feedback, it’s become clear we need a little more time for additional polish, and to balance and iterate on some interlocking pieces—particularly those related to the endgame.

Related articles

“Shadowlands is one of the most intricate expansions we’ve yet created, and while we’ve made great progress, the challenge of tuning the endgame was compounded by the team having to work from home. “Blizzard has a commitment to quality. We believe Shadowlands will be something special, and we’ve heard from many of you who feel the same. We need this extra time to ensure that Shadowlands lives up to its full potential.” This means that WoW Shadowlands will not be available to play later this month as previously planned. Fans have been waiting for some kind of announcement regarding Shadowlands and some were preparing for the possibility of a delay.