WoW Shadowlands new release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update

A new release date has been set for WoW Shadowlands in 2020 and the downside is that we don’t know when it will be scheduled for. Plenty of speculation over this has been shared online and it seems the soonest we could expect a launch is around mid to late November. Fans believe that the new WoW Shadowlands release date will be set for November 24, and this is mostly based on the idea of the pre-patch running for six-weeks.

There’s plenty of good reasons for Blizzard to opt for this date, especially when you consider some will have extra time around the holidays.

However, with the current global situation affecting production around the world in nearly all industries, past patch releases might not be the best way to gauge the future.

Blizzard will have to weigh up its scheduling plans with new raid releases, with the only guarantee right now that WoW Shadowlands will be ready before the end of 2020.

And until the dev team share more on the subject, the World of Warcraft expansion will remain in development.

Another update this week regarding Shadowlands is that players can now refund their pre-orders.

A message from Blizzard sent out to gamers this week reads: “During this additional time, we’ll be focusing on further polishing the overall experience, as well as fine-tuning and balancing aspects of the endgame – helping ensure what’s waiting for you on your journey into the Shadowlands meets our high standards and your high expectations.

“We think you’ll enjoy this expansion even more as a result of the extra work, but we understand if you’re disappointed by the wait – if you’d prefer a refund, please visit our Customer Support site.

“If you do not request a refund prior to launch, your pre-purchase will remain active and no further action is required.”

Blizzard has also provided further news on the changes being made to key features, like the new Condiuts coming to the game, telling fans this week:

“We’ve also received a lot of feedback about the Conduit system. Many of you have expressed concerns that the current system will unreasonably limit experimentation and multi-spec play early in the expansion.

“While the existing weekly cooldown may provide sufficient flexibility once players have all three soulbinds fully unlocked, we agree that it is initially too limiting. A single weekly reset also fails to draw any distinction between someone who only wants to adjust a single conduit, and someone who wants to clear and rebuild their entire soulbind tree.

“In an upcoming build, we will be replacing the weekly cooldown on changing conduits with a more flexible system: When first unlocked, the Forge of Bonds will be charged with 10 Conduit Energy, and placing a conduit into a socket will consume a single charge.

“Conduit Energy recharges at the rate of one per day, up to a cap of 10, and adding a new conduit to your collection immediately restores one Conduit Energy as well.

“Our goal with this change is to ensure that, especially when players are acquiring new conduits and only have access to a small number of soulbinds and conduit slots, all players feel free to try out new upgrades and to adjust their soulbinds to support multiple specializations or activities.”

While gamers are going to have to wait longer for the full experience, Blizzard has confirmed that the WoW Shadowlands pre-patch will be available on October 13

A message from Blizzard explains: “we’re excited to announce that beginning October 13 we will be releasing the Shadowlands pre-patch, which lays a lot of the groundwork for the expansion and includes our revamped character leveling, new-player experience on Exile’s Reach, and a host of new character customization options.

“And once we get closer to Shadowlands’ release, you’ll be called upon to defend Azeroth against a resurgence of the Scourge during our pre-launch event.”

