WoW Shadowlands new release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update

A new release date has been set for WoW Shadowlands in 2020 and the downside is that we don’t know when it will be scheduled for. Plenty of speculation over this has been shared online and it seems the soonest we could expect a launch is around mid to late November. Fans believe that the new WoW Shadowlands release date will be set for November 24, and this is mostly based on the idea of the pre-patch running for six-weeks.

Related articles

There’s plenty of good reasons for Blizzard to opt for this date, especially when you consider some will have extra time around the holidays.

However, with the current global situation affecting production around the world in nearly all industries, past patch releases might not be the best way to gauge the future.

Blizzard will have to weigh up its scheduling plans with new raid releases, with the only guarantee right now that WoW Shadowlands will be ready before the end of 2020.

And until the dev team share more on the subject, the World of Warcraft expansion will remain in development.

Another update this week regarding Shadowlands is that players can now refund their pre-orders.

- Advertisement -

A message from Blizzard sent out to gamers this week reads: “During this additional time, we’ll be focusing on further polishing the overall experience, as well as fine-tuning and balancing aspects of the endgame – helping ensure what’s waiting for you on your journey into the Shadowlands meets our high standards and your high expectations.