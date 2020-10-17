Home Entertainment WoW Shadowlands release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update
WoW Shadowlands release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update

The latest WoW Shadowlands release date news (Image: BLIZZARD)

A new release date for World of Warcraft Shadowlands is coming and fans are hoping it will be scheduled for next month. Blizzard have plenty to work on right now, with the WoW Shadowlands pre-patch now available to download and play. Another new update launched on October 16, making changes to the Barber Shop, as well as to the game’s classes. This includes resolving some issues with the Barber Shop previewing textures from other character models, and the Night Elf skin color and eye color not displaying correctly to other players.

Other changes made in the latest WoW Pre-patch are as follows:

Dungeons and Raids

  • Grievous and Bursting affixes now deal appropriate damage on Mythic Keystone difficulty.

Atal’Dazar

  • Shadowy spiders summoned by Echoes of Shadra no longer deal damage while in the Awakened affix realm on Mythic Keystone difficulty.

Exile’s Reach

  • After several complaints from Captain Garrick and Warlord Grimaxe, new recruits can no longer duel aboard the Horde and Alliance ships. Additionally, Health regeneration will recover more slowly while dueling on Exile’s Reach. Now take your fights to the island, recruits!
  • Resolved an issue where the objective to speak with Warlord Grimaxe wouldn’t complete during the Exile’s Reach Horde quest, “Dungeon: Darkmaul Citadel”.

Items and Rewards

  • Fixed an issue causing the Humming Black Dragonscale trinket’s slow fall effect to not apply the Draconic Descent buff aura. Additionally, the trinket’s slow fall effect can now be used while mounted.
  • Alliance players can loot 7th Legion Service Medals once again.
Quests

  • Completing “Quartermaster’s Bounty” will reward a Warlord’s Trophy for your efforts once again.
  • The turn in locations for the Vulpera Allied Race quests, “A Little Goodwill” and “Worthwhile Repairs” have been updated to their correct positions.
  • “Adventurers Wanted: Chromie’s Call” will correctly be categorized under Orgrimmar for Horde characters.
  • The Legionfall Construction Table is no longer empty during the quest “Begin Construction”.
  • Vanthir is once again visible for turning in the Suramar quest, “All Along the Waterways”.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the Shadowmoon Valley quest, “The Ashtongue Corruptors”.
  • The protective shield surrounding Animus in the Thousand Needles quest, “The Doomstone”, can no longer withstand the might of Magatha Grimtotem’s Elemental Nullifier.
  • Honor’s Stand Officers in Southern Barrens will once again drop the Roadway Plans that start the quest, “The Low Road”.

Fans believe that the new WoW Shadowlands release date will be set for November 24, and this is mostly based on the idea of the pre-patch running for six-weeks.

There’s plenty of good reasons for Blizzard to opt for this date, especially when you consider some will have extra time around the holidays.

However, with the current global situation affecting production around the world in nearly all industries, past patch releases might not be the best way to gauge the future.

Blizzard will have to weigh up its scheduling plans with new raid releases, with the only guarantee right now that WoW Shadowlands will be ready before the end of 2020.

And until the dev team share more on the subject, the World of Warcraft expansion will remain in development.

Another update this week regarding Shadowlands is that players can now refund their pre-orders.

There’s also a chance that we will find out more about the official WoW Shadowlands release date before the end of October, although nothing has been shared yet by Blizzard.

And fans can probably expect more patches and update to WoW before the Shadowlands expansion arrive later this year.

