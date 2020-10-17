WoW Shadowlands release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update

A new release date for World of Warcraft Shadowlands is coming and fans are hoping it will be scheduled for next month. Blizzard have plenty to work on right now, with the WoW Shadowlands pre-patch now available to download and play. Another new update launched on October 16, making changes to the Barber Shop, as well as to the game’s classes. This includes resolving some issues with the Barber Shop previewing textures from other character models, and the Night Elf skin color and eye color not displaying correctly to other players.

Related articles

Other changes made in the latest WoW Pre-patch are as follows:

- Advertisement -

Quests

Completing “Quartermaster’s Bounty” will reward a Warlord’s Trophy for your efforts once again.

The turn in locations for the Vulpera Allied Race quests, “A Little Goodwill” and “Worthwhile Repairs” have been updated to their correct positions.

“Adventurers Wanted: Chromie’s Call” will correctly be categorized under Orgrimmar for Horde characters.

The Legionfall Construction Table is no longer empty during the quest “Begin Construction”.

Vanthir is once again visible for turning in the Suramar quest, “All Along the Waterways”.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the Shadowmoon Valley quest, “The Ashtongue Corruptors”.

The protective shield surrounding Animus in the Thousand Needles quest, “The Doomstone”, can no longer withstand the might of Magatha Grimtotem’s Elemental Nullifier.

Honor’s Stand Officers in Southern Barrens will once again drop the Roadway Plans that start the quest, “The Low Road”.

Fans believe that the new WoW Shadowlands release date will be set for November 24, and this is mostly based on the idea of the pre-patch running for six-weeks.

There’s plenty of good reasons for Blizzard to opt for this date, especially when you consider some will have extra time around the holidays.

However, with the current global situation affecting production around the world in nearly all industries, past patch releases might not be the best way to gauge the future.