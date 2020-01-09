WW3: Is World War 3 about to happen? Will there be another war?

On Friday, January 3, a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani – triggering outrage and pledges for retaliation from Iran. Elsewhere world leaders called for de-escalations following the assassination US President Donald Trump sanctioned.

However, on Wednesday morning, Iran carried out a ballistic missile attack on air bases housing US troops in Iraq. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the attack was in retaliation for the death of General Soleimani on Friday. Soleimani was regarded as the second-most important person in Iran, behind only Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah. Now, following his death, Iran has said it will not be respecting the restrictions laid out in the 2015 nuclear accord. A statement released on Sunday said: “Iran will continue its nuclear enrichment with no limitations and based on its technical needs.” The head of the European Commission said on Monday that Iran must comply with the 2015 nuclear deal adding her voice to international calls for Iran to help salvage the pact that US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. Read More: World War 3: Iran put Macron and Merkel in crosshairs

World War 3: Anger came from Iran following the death of Soleimani

World War 3: Donald Trump has been tweeting of attacks and nuclear weapons amid the conflict

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by Iran’s announcement that it will not respect the limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) any longer,” “From a European viewpoint, it is important for Iran to return to the nuclear deal. “We have to convince Iran that it’s also in its own interest.” Ms Von der Leyen confirmed EU foreign ministers will hold a special session on Friday.

World War 3: Iranians mourned Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran

Is World War 3 about to happen? All eyes are on the promised retaliation from Iran, who has vowed “severe revenge” against the US. But after the Iranian missile attacks, the nation’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter: “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defence under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.” There has as of yet been no declaration of war between the US and Iran. Many fear the recent attacks could be the start of World War 3 with the hashtags #WW3 and #WorldWar3 trending on Twitter shortly after Soleimani’s death was announced. Ali Alfoneh, a senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington said: “Iran has no choice but to strike back and retaliate for the assassination of Major General Soleimani. “But the Islamic Republic is patient and the timing and nature of that strike is not yet known to us.” DON’T MISS

US President Donald Trump has published a series of tweets following Iran’s decision to not respect the 2015 accord. In his tweets, he spoke of the US military being “by far the BEST in the World” and vowing to return any attack Iran made against the US. Mr Trump wrote: “The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. “We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!

World War 3: Crowds gathered for the funeral of Soleimani

World War 3: Syrian demonstrators burn the US flag to mourn and condemn the death of Soleimani

“If Iran attacks an American Base or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!” He later tweeted: “They [Iran] attacked us, & we hit back. “If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!” He also tweeted in entirely capital letters: “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

World War 3: Soleimani’s successor Iranian general Esmail Ghaani vowed revenge on the US