Xbox Free Games Weekend: Play these Xbox One titles with Xbox Live Gold TODAY

New Xbox One free games available to enjoy this weekend (Image: MICROSOFT)

Xbox Live Gold members can download three new titles this weekend with the help of the Free Play Days programme.

Microsoft likes to offer regular trial periods for games that have already launched and this weekend is no different.

From now until the early hours of Monday, October 12, Xbox One gamers with a Gold subscription can enjoy the following titles at no extra charge:

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Outlandish gameplay? Tick. Awesome weapons? Tick. Crazy super powers? Tick. Evil aliens? Tick. Wait… what? Aliens? Yes, it’s true, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected has everything and then some! You’ve got to see it to believe it – it’s hilarious, action-packed fun and we could all do with a bit of that right now. Play as the boss of the Saints – President of the United States of America and Puckish Rogue – with homies new and old at your side and an arsenal of superpowers and outlandish weapons. Can you save the world from the evil Zinyak? Re-Elected also includes two expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas. This is unique fun with a capital F!

Blasphemous

A brutal action-platformer with skilled hack’n slash combat set in the nightmare world of Cvstodia. Explore, upgrade your abilities, and perform savage executions on the hordes of enemies that stand between you and your quest to break eternal damnation.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Get ready to experience all the bumps and kerbs of well-known circuits, including Silverstone, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Brands Hatch, Monza, and the Nürburgring thanks to Laserscan technology. Assetto Corsa Competizione offers an incredible level of realism in their official cars and on the track with multiple modes for sim racers to jump into, including Endurance and Sprint, in both single and multiplayer modes. It’s time to head out of the pits and experience the FIA GT3 homologated championship for yourself.

For those interested in playing these games after the trial ends, you’ll be able to purchase each one at a discount this weekend.

XBOX DISCOUNTS

  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Standard Edition at 75% off
  • Blasphemous Standard Edition at 50% off
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione Standard Edition at 25%

These new free games trials have been launched for a limited time alongside the current crop of Games With Gold freebies.

Maid of Sker will be added to the lineup on October 16 with Costume Quest from the Xbox 360.

The full lineup includes the following games:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut

Paying homage to classic ‘80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game.

Maid of Sker

Do not panic, don’t even breathe! Set in a remote hotel with a macabre and gory history, use stealth tactics to stay alive against a cult of sound-based enemies. Inspired by chilling tales in Welsh folklore, do your best to survive and brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt, play as Sphinx, and his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, as they travel the world to foil the evil plans of Set. Use stealth, agility, and special powers to find the stolen magical crowns of Egypt and save the world.

Costume Quest

Collect super-powered magical costumes and level up your hero in the monster-filled neighborhoods of Auburn Pines. Complete numerous quests, build up your party, and take down evil in the Halloween tale that will capture the imagination of kids and the kids-at-heart.

