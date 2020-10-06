Home Tech Xbox Has Always Chased Power. That's Not Enough Anymore
Tech

Xbox Has Always Chased Power. That's Not Enough Anymore

0

Cecilia D’Anastasio

“There’s a little bit of buzzword bingo that starts happening,” says Spencer.

Referring to data her team collects, Hamren suggests that not as many people have 4K TVs as AAA publishers might think. Nintendo hasn’t even touched 4K, and the company still stole gamers’ hearts with the cartoony The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Increasingly, and inevitably, lists of 2020’s best 8K TVs are cropping up ahead of the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox launches. IGN’s pick is $ 8,000.

“The leap in generations is less big than it has been in the past,” says Tom Wijman, who leads gaming research company NewZoo’s games analytics division. “I think the importance of top-of-the-line specifications has been more important in the past.” What will drive people’s holiday console decisions, he says, isn’t a slight difference in resolution or processing power, topics typically discussed when a console is announced. “In the end, what will drive people’s decision is their social surroundings, if people play on Xbox around them, their past purchasing behavior, and exclusive games that come out for a system.”

This time around, to participate in the next-gen Xbox launch, you don’t even need to buy a console. Wrapped around the arrival of the Series X and S is Xbox’s new network of play: its revamped Game Pass subscription service and its (beta) cloud gaming service for Android devices. For $ 15 a month, you can play a rotating roster of games, which has included Resident Evil 7, The Outer Worlds, Minecraft Dungeons, Dishonored 2, No Man’s Sky, Crackdown 3, Dead Cells, Ark: Survival Evolved, three Age of Empires games, 11 Halo games, and hundreds of other titles in the well-curated Game Pass library. And you can play a lot of them across old Xbox, new Xbox, Android, and PC. (It helps that Microsoft makes Windows.)

Xbox is jockeying for a limited number of consumer subscription dollars, already claimed by Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and other gaming offerings. It’s a safe bet, though. In April, Game Pass had 10 million subscribers. Its latest incarnation, which adds the Ultimate option encompassing xCloud and Xbox Live Gold, has helped attract millions more for a total of 15 million. Within the content microcosm of gaming, “service” means more than easy access to content. Factors outside of commercial gaming products can create strong gravitational pull over time. Take Fortnite. Instead of the traditional $ 60, Fortnite is free. And instead of moving on after a month or two, unrelenting content updates—including in-game items and events or out-of-game esports leagues—might entice you to play for another three years. If you play Fortnite on PC, you can link up with buddies on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or smartphones. And you want to hang out with your friends, right? This is what Microsoft is attempting with Xbox as a whole, on as many platforms as it can.

“They’re deemphasizing themselves as the center of the living room and more emphasizing getting people into the ecosystem,” says Joost van Dreunen, cofounder of game analytics company SuperData and author of One Up: Creativity, Competition, and the Global Business of Video Games. Pointing out that the PlayStation 4 sold twice as much as the Xbox One, van Dreunen says that Sony’s exclusive games proved more attractive than the Xbox’s performance spectacles. “Historically, they’ve really emphasized hardware and hardware capability. Now, it’s about the availability of content.” Unless you’re a mega-fan of a particular franchise or two, Xbox’s Game Pass and cross-platform ideology easily outmaneuvers Sony’s walled-garden approach to exclusives.

- Advertisement -

It is a euphoric experience to scroll through the Game Pass library and know that it will instantly delete any FOMO you had from missing a big game launch. Hearing weeks of hype around the strategy kingdom simulator Crusader Kings 3, I impulsively downloaded the $ 50 game, quickly became confused by its menus, got bored reading so much text, and put it down forever. What luxury. Likewise, I picked up my PC Ori and the Will of the Wisps save on my Android phone through xCloud’s beta; Xbox still counts me as a user, although my Xbox One sits dusty in the living room.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSkull Shows an Anglo-Saxon Teen Had Her Nose And Lips Cut Off 1,100 Years Ago
Next articleJennifer Lopez Captures Intimate Pic Of A-Rod Relaxing In The Tub Looking At The Sunset — See Pic

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

A Literal Child and His Mom Sue Nintendo Over ‘Joy-Con Drift’

0
Cecilia D'Anastasio A boy and his mother today filed a class action lawsuit against Nintendo for not doing enough to fix a hardware problem common...
Read more
Tech

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches with price that should have Google and Apple worried

0
Microsoft has taken the wraps off a new addition to its ever-expanding line of Surface hardware, the Surface Laptop Go. As the name suggests,...
Read more
Tech

TalkTalk DOWN: Broadband offline in some parts of UK as customers complain of outage

0
UPDATE: TalkTalk has confirmed that it has resolved the issues which prevent thousands of customers accessing the internet at home. Posting on its online...
Read more
Tech

What Are Ebike 'Classes' and What Do They Mean?

0
Matt Jancer Ideally, we'd refer to kick scooters, like the Ninebot ES2, as scooters and call things like Vespas "mopeds". A moped is already a...
Read more
Tech

The Best Menstrual Products (2020): Period Underwear, Cups, Pads, Etc

0
Medea Giordano Rose War Panty Power costs $ 25 and is a great subscription if you want to indulge yourself or a loved one...
Read more
Tech

Apple Watch SE review: The smartwatch many have been waiting for

0
Apple Watch SE review (Image: APPLE)It's about time gadget fans got a more affordable Apple Watch and now they're being treated to exactly that....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rishi Sunak shuts down Dan Walker after tax hike grilling 'Say the same thing every time'

Tv & Radio 0
Dan Walker interviewed Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast this morning, where they discussed the latest government blunder in terms of the 16,000 coronavirus cases...
Read more

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams 'scared' to call her 'It's pure fear'

Celebrity 0
Suits cast favourite Patrick J. Adams, 39, has opened up about his friendship with his former co-star Meghan Markle, 39. The actor admitted that...
Read more

Clark Middleton, Actor in ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 63

Celebrity 0
Actor, director and producer Clark Middleton, who appeared in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” died Sunday as a result of West...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: