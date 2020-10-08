Home Gaming Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201004-1348)
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201004-1348)

0

Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Delta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made in these preview OS builds include background improvements that ensure a quality and stable build for Xbox One.

We continue to post these release notes, even when the noticeable changes to the UI are minimal, so you’re aware when updates are coming to your device. Details can be found below!

Xbox Insider Release Notes

System Update Details:

  • OS version released: RS_XBOX_RELEASE_2010041.4958.201004-1348
  • Available: 2 p.m. PT – October 7, 2020
  • Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – October 8, 2020

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Parties

  • Fixes to address users being unable to be heard or hear others when starting or joining chat.

Profile

  • Fixed an issue with text not displaying correctly when comparing achievements.

Settings

  • The time zone information should now display correctly in the menu.

Store

  • Users should no longer see PC keyboard shortcuts when browsing with controller.
  • Fixes made to allow users to review titles obtained through subscriptions.

System

  • Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console
    • Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Known Issues

- Advertisement -

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues:

Audio

  • Some users have reported that Dolby Atmos for Headphones audio setting changes when the console is rebooted/updated.
    • Note: If you attempt to set the audio to Dolby Atmos for Headphones and see a message advising you to launch the Dolby Access App, please file feedback before launching the app.

Guide

  • We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.
  • There are reports from users that the Guide not launching or loading.

My Games & Apps

  • Users have reported seeing black tiles instead of game artwork when browsing their collection.
    • Note: We are still investigating the issue, please report the issue again from the console if you have done so with a prior update and are still seeing this behavior.
  • Some users are reporting seeing the Mixer app in their collection and being unable to remove/uninstall it. The issue is being investigated.
  • Some titles in collection may appear with a “trial” tag incorrectly in collection.

Parties

  • Some users have reported being unable to create or join parties.

Profile Color

  • Sometimes users may encounter the incorrect Profile color when powering on the console.

Make sure to use Report a problem to keep us informed of your issue. We may not be able to respond to everyone, but the data we’ll gather is crucial to finding a resolution.

What Happens to Your Feedback

How to Get Xbox Insider Support

If you’re an Xbox Insider looking for support, please reach out to the community subreddit. Official Xbox staff, moderators, and fellow Xbox Insiders are there to help with your concerns.

- Advertisement -

When posting to the subreddit, please look through most recent posts to see if your issue has already been posted or addressed. We always recommend adding to threads with the same issue before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can! Don’t forget to use “Report a problem” before posting—the information shared in both places helps us understand your issue better.

Thank you to every Xbox Insider in the subreddit today. We love that it has become such a friendly and community-driven hub of conversation and support.

For more information regarding the Xbox Insider Program follow us on Twitter. Keep an eye on future Xbox Insider Release Notes for more information regarding your Xbox One Update Preview ring!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSarah Hyland & Tiffany Haddish Chat Unfiltered About Their ‘Lady Parts’ In Hilarious Video — Watch
Next articlePlayStation Trophies are changing, PS5 gets new trophy level icons

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

PlayStation Trophies are changing, PS5 gets new trophy level icons

0
Sony has outlined how trophies are changing as we head into the launch of the PlayStation 5. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony...
Read more
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Rambo DLC reveal date and time for NEW guest kharacter

0
Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm has even more content planned for the popular fighting game. Since launching back in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 fans have...
Read more
Gaming

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book

0
Fangtasy novel. If you can't hang on until the full game releases on PS4 and PS5 on 12th November, then I have news for you,...
Read more
Gaming

Fight 100 Floors of Foes in The Division 2’s The Summit

0
Chris Watters, Communications Manager, Ubisoft100 floors of enemies from every faction are waiting for you in The Summit, a new mode available now in...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PS4 beta RELEASE DATE, start time, maps, modes, pre-load

0
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta weekend is about to get started on PS4. Activision's Cold War beta has an October 8...
Read more
Gaming

Among Us free download: Big PC and Mobile updates planned as fans wait on console news

0
Among Us is getting new free downloads (Image: INNERSLOTH)While gamers on PS4 and Xbox One will probably be waiting a long time to play...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The VP debate offers the nation a glimpse of a post-Trump future

US 0
Ryan Lizza That was before Trump came along and turned the first debate into a spectacle, as he did on Sept. 29 by interrupting Joe...
Read more

PlayStation Trophies are changing, PS5 gets new trophy level icons

Gaming 0
Sony has outlined how trophies are changing as we head into the launch of the PlayStation 5. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony...
Read more

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201004-1348)

Gaming 0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Delta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: