Xbox Insider Release Notes – Omega (2010.201009-0000)

Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Omega ring. It’s important we note that some updates made in these preview OS builds include background improvements that ensure a quality and stable build for Xbox One.

We continue to post these release notes, even when the noticeable changes to the UI are minimal, so you’re aware when updates are coming to your device. Details can be found below!

Xbox Insider Release Notes

System Update Details:

  • OS version released: RS_XBOX_RELEASE_2010041.4981.201009-0000
  • Available: 7 p.m. PT – October 9, 2020
  • Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – October 10, 2020

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Accessories App

  • Fixed an issue where users could not navigate the app.

Party Chat

  • Party chat audio should now correctly be included when broadcasting gameplay.

System

  • Fixed an issue where the console would take several minutes to go into standby while in a party.
  • Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console
    • Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues:

Audio

  • Some users have reported that Dolby Atmos for Headphones audio setting changes when the console is rebooted/updated.
    • Note: If you attempt to set the audio to Dolby Atmos for Headphones and see a message advising you to launch the Dolby Access App, please file feedback before launching the app.
  • We are receiving reports of users stating the console has no audio or low audio levels with recent updates.
    • Note: If you are seeing this behavior, please submit feedback immediately when you notice the behavior. Also, please ensure you don’t have any audio settings that could be affecting your volume like the chat mixer.
Guide

  • We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.
  • There are reports from users that the Guide not launching or loading.

My Games & Apps

  • Users have reported seeing black tiles instead of game artwork when browsing their collection.
    • Note: We are still investigating the issue, please report the issue again from the console if you have done so with a prior update and are still seeing this behavior.
  • Some users are reporting seeing the Mixer app in their collection and being unable to remove/uninstall it. The issue is being investigated.
  • Some titles in collection may appear with a “trial” tag incorrectly in collection.

Parties

  • Some users have reported being unable to create or join parties.

Profile Color

  • Sometimes users may encounter the incorrect Profile color when powering on the console.

Make sure to use Report a problem to keep us informed of your issue. We may not be able to respond to everyone, but the data we’ll gather is crucial to finding a resolution.

What Happens to Your Feedback

How to Get Xbox Insider Support

If you’re an Xbox Insider looking for support, please reach out to the community subreddit. Official Xbox staff, moderators, and fellow Xbox Insiders are there to help with your concerns.

When posting to the subreddit, please look through most recent posts to see if your issue has already been posted or addressed. We always recommend adding to threads with the same issue before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can! Don’t forget to use “Report a problem” before posting—the information shared in both places helps us understand your issue better.

Thank you to every Xbox Insider in the subreddit today. We love that it has become such a friendly and community-driven hub of conversation and support.

For more information regarding the Xbox Insider Program follow us on Twitter. Keep an eye on future Xbox Insider Release Notes for more information regarding your Xbox One Update Preview ring!

