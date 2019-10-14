Xbox Live DOWN: Xbox One server status latest as Microsoft confirm update issues

Xbox Live servers are down tonight, reportedly causing problems for Xbox One gamers trying to sign in to their consoles.

Reports started coming in over an hour ago (01:30am) including issues with accessing core features.

Since then, more users have added to the list, commenting that they are unable to play games online. This appears to be linked to an error message telling users to update their console.

And while Microsoft has not changed their official Xbox One server status page, they have provided an update.

Telling fans on Twitter, the official support team writes: “We’ve seen reports that some people are unable to sign in on Xbox One consoles with an error related to an update & we have the proper teams working on this now!

“Please watch here for more information as we have it available.”