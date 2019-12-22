Xbox Live free games WARNING: Time running out to download these Xbox One free games

Here are more details on the latest Xbox One games included with the Free Play Days promotion…

VALKYRIA CHRONICLES 4

A Continent Engulfed in the Bitter Flames of War!

Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place in the same timeframe as the original Valkyria Chronicles, but focuses on Squad E of the Federation.

Commander Claude Wallace and his childhood friends set out to fight for freedom in this desperate war, but bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand between them and victory.

PUYO PUYO CHAMPIONS

Will you be the next Puyo Puyo Champion?

Easy to learn, tough to master! Challenge friends and family in local multiplayer or compete globally via online matchmaking. Built for all ages, this puzzle game comes with a surprisingly competitive edge.