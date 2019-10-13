Xbox Live WARNING: Last chance to download Gold Xbox One free game bonus

Time is running out to test out the latest Xbox One free game from the Microsoft Store.

For this weekend only, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download and play Mortal Kombat 11 at no extra charge.

This deal was revealed earlier this week by Microsoft and includes great news for fighter fans.

Not only do you have full access to the base game, but fans can also find all versions of MK11 discounted by 40% off.

And that’s not the only bonus available to Mortal Kombat fans this week.

Xbox One gamers can also keep all the progress they’ve made during the demo and carry on their adventures if they buy the full version.

Fans can also try out the latest character, Terminator T-800, which is part of the trial.

The bad news is that fans can only play MK11 for a little longer as part of this free game bonus.

DOWNLOAD FREE XBOX PLAY DAY GAMES