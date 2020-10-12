Xbox One fans have one last chance to play hidden gem for FREE

Xbox One Gold subscribers should hurry and take advantage of the latest Free Play Days promotion.

From now until 8am BST on October 12, Xbox Gold subscribers can download and play three games for free. Think of it like a free rental.

The three free games include simulation racing game Assetto Corsa Competizione, as well as open-world action game Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

But arguably best of all is Xbox One hidden gem Blasphemous, which is a dark platform game set in a nightmare world.

“A brutal action-platformer with skilled hack’n slash combat set in the nightmare world of Cvstodia,” reads the Blasphemous description.

“Explore, upgrade your abilities, and perform savage executions on the hordes of enemies that stand between you and your quest to break eternal damnation.”

If you don’t manage to finish the game but want to carry on playing after October 12, you can pick up the game at a discounted price.

For a limited time only, Xbox One users can pick up Blasphemous for just £9.99.