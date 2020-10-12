Home Gaming Xbox One fans have one last chance to play hidden gem for...
Gaming

Xbox One fans have one last chance to play hidden gem for FREE

0

Xbox One Gold subscribers should hurry and take advantage of the latest Free Play Days promotion.

From now until 8am BST on October 12, Xbox Gold subscribers can download and play three games for free. Think of it like a free rental.

The three free games include simulation racing game Assetto Corsa Competizione, as well as open-world action game Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

But arguably best of all is Xbox One hidden gem Blasphemous, which is a dark platform game set in a nightmare world.

A brutal action-platformer with skilled hack’n slash combat set in the nightmare world of Cvstodia,” reads the Blasphemous description.

“Explore, upgrade your abilities, and perform savage executions on the hordes of enemies that stand between you and your quest to break eternal damnation.”

If you don’t manage to finish the game but want to carry on playing after October 12, you can pick up the game at a discounted price.

For a limited time only, Xbox One users can pick up Blasphemous for just £9.99.

The discounts also apply to Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Assetto Corsa Competizione.

- Advertisement -

Assetto Corsa Competizione, for example, is available for the reduced price of £26.24. That’s a saving of 25%.

“Get ready to experience all the bumps and kerbs of well-known circuits, including Silverstone, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Brands Hatch, Monza, and the Nürburgring thanks to Laserscan technology.

“Assetto Corsa Competizione offers an incredible level of realism in their official cars and on the track with multiple modes for sim racers to jump into, including Endurance and Sprint, in both single and multiplayer modes.

“It’s time to head out of the pits and experience the FIA GT3 homologated championship for yourself.”

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, on the other hand, is available for just £3.99. That’s a massive saving of 75%.

“Outlandish gameplay? Tick. Awesome weapons? Tick. Crazy super powers? Tick. Evil aliens? Tick. Wait… what? Aliens? Yes, it’s true, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected has everything and then some!

“You’ve got to see it to believe it – it’s hilarious, action-packed fun and we could all do with a bit of that right now.

“Play as the boss of the Saints – President of the United States of America and Puckish Rogue – with homies new and old at your side and an arsenal of superpowers and outlandish weapons. Can you save the world from the evil Zinyak? Re-Elected also includes two expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article4 Podcasts That Are Perfect for Halloween
Next articleDaily horoscope for October 12: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Star Wars Squadrons PS4 and PSVR REVIEW: Is the Force asleep or has it awoken?

0
Star Wars Squadrons PS4 and PSVR review (Image: EA)It’s fair to say that EA’s handling of the Star Wars license has been less than...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta update: Has Treyarch finally fixed SBMM?

0
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta may only be around for one weekend, but that hasn't stopped Treyarch from deploying a new...
Read more
Gaming

Demaking in the year of next gen

0
The videogames industry has always sought to define artistic worth in terms of new technology. Every next gen console year brings with it the...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X has tactile indicators over the ports

0
Also helps for reach-around cabling.Here's a brilliant feature of the Xbox Series X: it has tactile indicators over the ports for the blind and to...
Read more
Gaming

PS5 pre-order latest as analysts weigh in on PlayStation 5 impact on Switch sales

0
The PS5 pre-order situation remains pretty hairy for those who have yet to secure a PlayStation 5 console. And witht the release date just...
Read more
Gaming

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date theory explains why Nintendo could delay sequel

0
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is going to be a huge hit when it finally arrives on Nintendo Switch. The only problem...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Emotional Lewis Hamilton honoured to match Michael Schumacher's historic F1 win record

Sports 0
"I hadn't even computed it once I'd crossed the line. I couldn't have done it without this incredible team, everyone continuing to push behind...
Read more

Once-dominant Republicans fret Arizona is slipping into blue column

US 0
Sabrina Rodriguez “It’s Republicans’ own fault this is happening. It’s their unwillingness to govern,” said Chuck Coughlin, a veteran GOP strategist in Arizona. “They’ve always...
Read more

Jennifer Aniston introduces her new rescue dog: 'He stole my heart immediately'

Celebrity 0
Actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her new rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) MoreJennifer Aniston has...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: