Xbox Series X confirmed as Project Scarlet by Microsoft, releasing 2020

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series X as their next console, which will be launching Holiday 2020.
Unlike other Microsoft consoles, The Xbox Series X will be a Tower Design, offering up a disc drive, as well as a full range of backwards compatibility support.
According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series X will boast experiences at 4K at 60FPS, with the possibility of up to 120FPS, including support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 8K capability.
Here’s the latest from today’s announcement, which came during The Game Awards 2019: “For eighteen years and three console generations, the Xbox community has shown us the power both games and fun can have on all of us.
“As we enter a new generation of gaming, we see a future where you’re instantly absorbed in your games – where worlds are even more lifelike, immersive, responsive and surprising – and where you are at the centre of your gaming experience. With the new Xbox Series X, we will realize that vision.
“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you.
“Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay.
We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.
“The name Xbox is an expression of our deep history in gaming, our team’s unrelenting passion, and our commitment to both our fans and the future of gaming at Microsoft. It also signifies our belief that a gaming console should be for just that – gaming.
“Alongside Xbox Series X, we also unveiled the new Xbox Wireless Controller. Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.
“The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.