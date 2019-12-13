Xbox Series X confirmed as Project Scarlet by Microsoft, releasing 2020

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series X as their next console, which will be launching Holiday 2020.

Unlike other Microsoft consoles, The Xbox Series X will be a Tower Design, offering up a disc drive, as well as a full range of backwards compatibility support.

According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series X will boast experiences at 4K at 60FPS, with the possibility of up to 120FPS, including support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 8K capability.

Here’s the latest from today’s announcement, which came during The Game Awards 2019: “For eighteen years and three console generations, the Xbox community has shown us the power both games and fun can have on all of us.

“As we enter a new generation of gaming, we see a future where you’re instantly absorbed in your games – where worlds are even more lifelike, immersive, responsive and surprising – and where you are at the centre of your gaming experience. With the new Xbox Series X, we will realize that vision.

“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you.

“Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay.