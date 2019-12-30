Xbox Series X games update: Microsoft's secret weapon in next-gen battle

And we’ve already seen the fruits of this labour start to bear with the unveiling of the mightily impressive Hellblade 2.

It remains to be seen what exclusives the Xbox Series X will have on day one with Halo Infinite one launch title that has been confirmed.

But aside from Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2, it looks like the Xbox Series X will have one other big selling point.

Microsoft has been busy assembling some top talent to work on a mysterious project for their new The Initiative studio.

The studio includes alumni from the teams that have worked on Witcher 3, God of War, Red Dead Redemption and Tomb Raider.

The upcoming game from The Initiative has been described as an AAAA title – underlining Microsoft’s ambitions for the studio’s first offering.