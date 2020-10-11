Home Gaming Xbox Series X has tactile indicators over the ports
Gaming

Xbox Series X has tactile indicators over the ports

0

Also helps for reach-around cabling.

Here’s a brilliant feature of the Xbox Series X: it has tactile indicators over the ports for the blind and to help with reach-around cabling.

Bryce Johnson, inclusive lead at Microsoft Devices and co-inventor of the superb Xbox Adaptive Controller, took to Twitter to reveal the tidbit.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Kaitlyn Jones, program manager working with the Xbox gaming accessibility team, described it as “a distinct bump ‘pattern’ for each port type” (HDMI, USB etc). The idea is to assist with port identification through touch.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

I think this is a fantastic feature that benefits everyone, and continues Microsoft’s fantastic work with accessibility and Xbox. Keith Stuart’s feature for Eurogamer, How gamers with disabilities shaped the Microsoft Adaptive Controller, is well worth a read for more on the subject.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS5 pre-order latest as analysts weigh in on PlayStation 5 impact on Switch sales
Next articleZelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date theory explains why Nintendo could delay sequel

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

PS5 pre-order latest as analysts weigh in on PlayStation 5 impact on Switch sales

0
The PS5 pre-order situation remains pretty hairy for those who have yet to secure a PlayStation 5 console. And witht the release date just...
Read more
Gaming

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date theory explains why Nintendo could delay sequel

0
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is going to be a huge hit when it finally arrives on Nintendo Switch. The only problem...
Read more
Gaming

Well, it sounds like P.T. is safe for another PlayStation generation

0
Transferrable hills.This week, Sony published a support page answering some of the outstanding questions we had about the PlayStation 5 and backwards compatibility. In there...
Read more
Gaming

This Week on Xbox: October 9, 2020

0
We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got...
Read more
Gaming

The constant pressure to be productive in Persona 5 Royal

0
There's an ever-present comfort that welcomes me every time I return to Cafe LeBlanc in the evenings. One that smells as fresh coffee mixed...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X can finally run Assassin's Creed Unity at 60fps

0
Some might say it was a game that was simply too ambitious for its intended platform. In 2014, Ubisoft's spectacular Assassin's Creed Unity pushed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Meghan Markle Says ‘Being Trolled’ Was ‘Almost Unsurvivable’ & ‘Damaging’ To Her Mental Health

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Meghan Markle has opened up about her mental health journey, and how being trolled mercilessly on social media impacted her.Meghan Markle, 39, talked...
Read more

Sky Q customers get the upgrade they've been missing but there's a price to pay

Tech 0
Sky has finally announced the news many have been waiting for. From this week, customers with the latest Sky Q devices will be able...
Read more

Brexit space deal humiliates EU as Brussels forced to grovel to UK amid Galileo black hole

Science 0
Mr Morris said: "We've got so much to look forward to apart from the Galileo project. "It's really been done to death in the media...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: