Xbox Series X has tactile indicators over the ports

Here’s a brilliant feature of the Xbox Series X: it has tactile indicators over the ports for the blind and to help with reach-around cabling.

Bryce Johnson, inclusive lead at Microsoft Devices and co-inventor of the superb Xbox Adaptive Controller, took to Twitter to reveal the tidbit.

Inclusive design tidbit. E suggested we put tactile indicators (for the blind) over the ports of the Xbox Series X, also helps for reach-around cabling. @KaitlynJones_ worked with the design team and our community. It’s not a complete solution but we’ll see how it does & learn. pic.twitter.com/9Mx7WkI3CF — Bryce Johnson (@brycej) October 9, 2020

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Kaitlyn Jones, program manager working with the Xbox gaming accessibility team, described it as “a distinct bump ‘pattern’ for each port type” (HDMI, USB etc). The idea is to assist with port identification through touch.

[embedded content] This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

I think this is a fantastic feature that benefits everyone, and continues Microsoft’s fantastic work with accessibility and Xbox. Keith Stuart’s feature for Eurogamer, How gamers with disabilities shaped the Microsoft Adaptive Controller, is well worth a read for more on the subject.