Xbox Series X news: Microsoft to follow Bethesda deal with 'new studio acquisition soon'

Xbox Series X news – Microsoft could be about to announce a new studio acquisition ‘soon’

The Xbox team has only just announced the jaw-dropping acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax, but Phil Spencer and co could be about to drop another massive bombshell. It is rumoured that the Redmond-based tech giant are getting ready to reveal another studio acquisition, which will further bolster Game Pass and the upcoming games list for the Xbox Series X. The news comes courtesy of the latest edition of the XboxEra Podcast.

In a video online The Verge’s Tom Warren as well as the podcast’s Shpeshal Ed spoke about what Microsoft could have up their sleeve.

Warren said he got the impression that Microsoft we’re “gonna announce another one [acquisition] soon”.

While Shpeshal Ed said he knows the Xbox team “definitely” have “at least one” more studio acquisition in the works.

Warren said he had not heard “any specifics” about which studio could be line next to come under the Xbox Game Studios banner.

But prior to the Bethesda deal announcement there were rumours that Microsoft had been in talks to purchase Destiny makers Bungie.

This, however, was something Bungie boss Pete Parson later said was “false”.