Xbox Series X to rival PS5 with addition of this killer feature – don't rule it out

The Xbox Series X is an impressive piece of next-gen hardware, while the Xbox Series S is a powerful alternative with a budget price tag.

Factor in Microsoft’s increasingly appealing Game Pass supscription service, and the Xbox brand appears to have everything. Well, almost everything.

The biggest chink in the Xbox armour is the lack of virtual reality support, especially given the success of PlayStation VR.

With Sony confirming that pretty much every PSVR game will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility, Sony is kicking off the next-gen console war with a huge advantage over Microsoft in the virtual reality department.

Fortunately, however, one developer believes this could change in the future, as Microsoft potentially backtracks on virtual reality support for Xbox.

That’s according to Virtuos’ managing director of games Christophe Gandon, who told Gamingbolt that companies are still exploring the possibilities of augmented and virtual reality technology.

“I think that VR and AR technology has a huge amount of potential applications outside of video games, and that’s where Microsoft seem to be focusing their efforts currently with the Hololens,” Gandon explained.