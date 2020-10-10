Home Gaming Xbox Series X to rival PS5 with addition of this killer feature...
Gaming

Xbox Series X to rival PS5 with addition of this killer feature – don't rule it out

0

The Xbox Series X is an impressive piece of next-gen hardware, while the Xbox Series S is a powerful alternative with a budget price tag.

Factor in Microsoft’s increasingly appealing Game Pass supscription service, and the Xbox brand appears to have everything. Well, almost everything.

The biggest chink in the Xbox armour is the lack of virtual reality support, especially given the success of PlayStation VR.

With Sony confirming that pretty much every PSVR game will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility, Sony is kicking off the next-gen console war with a huge advantage over Microsoft in the virtual reality department.

Fortunately, however, one developer believes this could change in the future, as Microsoft potentially backtracks on virtual reality support for Xbox.

That’s according to Virtuos’ managing director of games Christophe Gandon, who told Gamingbolt that companies are still exploring the possibilities of augmented and virtual reality technology.

“I think that VR and AR technology has a huge amount of potential applications outside of video games, and that’s where Microsoft seem to be focusing their efforts currently with the Hololens,” Gandon explained.

“As this tech rapidly evolves, it’s not surprising to see different companies exploring different applications for it, and while VR gaming hasn’t found a home on Xbox yet, I wouldn’t rule it out in the future.

“As long as companies are continuing to develop the technology and push the boundaries of what it can do, we are all benefiting from that.”

- Advertisement -

Fingers crossed Microsoft re-thinks its stance on virtual reality soon, because we’d love to see it make an appearance on the company’s next-gen beast.

Speaking of virtual reality, October is proving to be quite the month for VR enthusiasts.

It all started with the release of the excellent Star Wars Squadrons (below), which is proving to be quite the hit on PlayStation VR.

Next week also sees the release of Oculus Quest 2, which is Facebook’s affordable new upgrade to the untethered VR device.

The Oculus Quest 2 has an October 13 release date, and can be pre-ordered from the official website, where prices start at £299.

The next generation Oculus Quest is smaller and lighter than the original model, and sports a higher resolution.

“The all-in-one, completely wireless Quest 2 has been redesigned to be smaller and lighter than the first-generation headset to ensure the VR experience is seamless for all users,” reads the official description.

“With faster performance and our highest-resolution display ever, Quest 2 will be available for an even lower price of £299, making it the most affordable VR gaming system on the market right now.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBless Unleashed’s Fall Update Arrives Alongside New Bless Pass Season Dream Harvest
Next articleThe Beatles: John Lennon's letter to the Queen EXPLAINED – 'He's NOT being rude'

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

“Overwhelming majority” of 4000 PS4 games will be playable on PS5

0
But Sony warns of "errors or unexpected behaviour", and to test before purchasing DLC.Sony has at last said a little more about the PlayStation 5's...
Read more
Gaming

Bless Unleashed’s Fall Update Arrives Alongside New Bless Pass Season Dream Harvest

0
Shaun Brodie, Community Manager, Bless UnleashedBless Unleashed’s Fall Update is here, and I’m very happy to tell you all about it! Our update is...
Read more
Gaming

Bloober Team's dual-reality survival horror The Medium gets December release date

0
On Xbox Series X/S and PC.Bloober Team, the developer behind the likes of Layers of Fear and Observer, will be bringing its dual-survival reality horror...
Read more
Gaming

BH Trials: Digger Parkour, Driving Madness Coming to Xbox One on October 23

0
Oscar Sebio, CEO, Pico Sacro GamesBH Trials is an obstacle course game where you, alone or with friends, drive a backhoe by using only...
Read more
Gaming

Fortnite star “Yung Calc” appears on local television

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The Season X Trios Champion featured in a news segment about the rapid growth of esports in the US. Aside from his obvious...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X/S gets its first TV ad, starring Daniel Kaluuya

0
Power your dreams!If you've been curious to know how Microsoft and Sony are planning to market their respective consoles to the broader masses at launch...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

“Overwhelming majority” of 4000 PS4 games will be playable on PS5

Gaming 0
But Sony warns of "errors or unexpected behaviour", and to test before purchasing DLC.Sony has at last said a little more about the PlayStation 5's...
Read more

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Charges: The ‘Truth Will Come To Light’

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill After being charged with a felony and facing over 20 years of prison time for assaulting a ‘female friend’, Tory Lanez took to...
Read more

NASA: Hubble captures 'beautiful, blushing nebula' showing size of the Universe

Science 0
An image from NASA goes to show just how huge the Universe is. A photograph from the Hubble telescope shows the massive Iris Nebula...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: