Xbox Series X vs PS5: Microsoft ‘has major advantage’ over next PlayStation

According to a post by Comicbook.com, Logvinov said the PS5’s launch line-up will instead be bolstered by enhanced versions of PS4 exclusives.

If this is true then it would surely give the Xbox Series X a major advantage over the PS5 when the next-gen consoles launch in 2020.

However, it would be highly, highly surprising for the PS5 to launch without a single day one exclusive.

In fact, it would be unheard of.

With the release of each new PlayStation Sony has always brought with it an exclusive title for gamers to pick up on day one.

Ridge Racer was the big launch exclusive for the PS1 and with the PS2 Tekken Tag Tournament was the day one pick-up only available on Sony’s console.