Yellowstone cancelled: Why did Yellowstone almost not have a second season?

Why did Yellowstone almost not have a second season?
Yellowstone is currently almost four seasons in on the Paramount Network as viewers follow the goings-on of the Dutton family.
The Western series is all about the characters headed by patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) trying to keep hold of their ranch.
And over the show so far, there has been plenty thrown in their way from old enemies to new challenges to their power.
However, the story would have ended up very differently if it had stuck to how it was initially pitched.
“So I kind of took the weight on of emotionally not wanting to have the show crumble – but that’s not how it started.”
Therefore, it seemed like originally the series was planned to be just a mini-series.
However, thankfully Costner agreed to do it and the show has gone from strength to strength since.
Season three recently finished on the network and series four is already filming.
What’s more, Sheridan has even revealed his plans to continue on the show for another few outings.
Earlier in 2020, he revealed to Deadline how he has his ending already in mind.
He explained: “Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end.
“You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.
“So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion.
“Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.
“I don’t see this as a procedural show. So, it’s not something that we could extend indefinitely.”
Yellowstone will return to Paramount in 2021.