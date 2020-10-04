Home Tv & Radio Yellowstone ending: How will Yellowstone end? Star confirms finale plans
Tv & Radio

Yellowstone ending: How will Yellowstone end? Star confirms finale plans

0

How will Yellowstone end?

Fans of Yellowstone will know the series is known for its dramatic endings at the conclusion of each season.

The third outing was no different when it left three key members of the Dutton family at death’s door.

As a result now the show is continuing into its fourth season and beyond, viewers are concerned about who else might be at risk.

Speaking to Deadline earlier this year, creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan opened up about his future plans for the show.

READ MORE: Yellowstone season 2 UK release date

He added: “Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.

“I don’t see this as a procedural show. So, it’s not something that we could extend indefinitely.

“I don’t think anyone would want to do that; you’d cheapen the product.

“I haven’t had that conversation with the network or the studio yet.

- Advertisement -

“I’m sure it’s coming, but I would think that you would want this to end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent.”

This is bittersweet news for fans who will be pleased if plenty more episodes are on their way while also being disappointed the end is in sight for the show.

However, when the show does come to an end, Paramount has put forward the idea of some potential spin-offs.

The news was revealed amid Paramount’s rebranding plans from the Paramount Network to the Paramount Movie Network.

According to Variety, this will see them releasing a big series like Yellwostone every quarter and upping their film output.

As a result, they have floated the possibility of how some of the Yellowstone characters might land their own films.

Nothing further has been revealed about this but it could be a way for the beloved Western to continue beyond its planned ending.

Yellowstone season 4 is expected to return in 2021.

Source:Daily Express :: TV and Radio Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBritney Spears’ Romantic History: From Justin Timberlake To Sam Asghari & Everyone In Between
Next articleMinecraft's next big update Caves & Cliffs launches summer 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

What The Breaking Bad Cast Is Doing Now

Newslanes - 0
Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader) In the role of Marie Schrader, Skyler's sister, Hank's wife, and Walt's sister-in-law, Betsy Brandt didn't get as much time to...
Read more
Tv & Radio

What channel is Spitting Image on?

Newslanes - 0
Spitting Image, the satirical show the ran from 1984 to 1996, is back on our screens and this time with a whole new host...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Amanda Holden sparks more BGT complaints as she wears 'see-through' dress

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Samantha Bartlett) Amanda Holden donned a racy lingerie-style dress for tonight's Britain's Got Talent tonight - and sparked more complaints from ITV viewers who...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Battlestar Galactica: 8 Major Questions We Have About The New Peacock Series

Newslanes - 0
Like with any show of the scope and scale of Battlestar Galactica, there's a lot about the upcoming streaming series that we want to...
Read more
Tv & Radio

EastEnders fans ‘uncover’ plot hole with Rainie Cross' pregnancy announcement

Newslanes - 0
EastEnders fans were left baffled after last night's instalment of the BBC soap, when a key storyline seemed to have been brushed under the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

James Martin scolds Saturday Morning guest after cheeky request ‘Pack it in!’

Newslanes - 0
“That roman lettuce, that coriander,” Francesco listed. “Where’s the coriander from?” “Vietnamese coriander,” James confirmed before warning Francesco to keep his hands to himself.  “This is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How Mark Meadows Became the White House’s Unreliable Source

US Newslanes - 0
Tim Alberta That’s one diagnosis of Meadows—and trust me, there are plenty to go around in Washington. Friends would describe him as a respectable player—calculating...
Read more

Phil Vickery 'has chemistry' with farmer he met on This Morning after Fern Britton split

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
A source told The Sun: “Phil and Alison became good mates. They have very natural chemistry. A few people have been gossiping.” The pair have...
Read more

At Last, Alchemy Arrives in a Burst of Light—From Lasers

Science Newslanes - 0
Philip Ball In quantum mechanics, a particular property of a substance—electrical conductivity, say, or optical transparency or reflectivity—corresponds to the average or “expectation value” of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: