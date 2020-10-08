Home Science Yellowstone volcano: 125 earthquake swam hit area already weakened by 'magmatic activity'
Science

Yellowstone volcano: 125 earthquake swam hit area already weakened by 'magmatic activity'

0

The earthquake swarm rocked the Yellowstone area last month, unfolding over a six-day period. Between September 10 and September 16, a total of 125 tremors were detected south-southeast of West Thumb in Yellowstone National Park. US Geological Survey (USGS) scientists, who monitor Yellowstone volcano for signs of activity, have now explained the cause of the swarm.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

The update comes amid unfounded fears the northwest US supervolcano, which has not had a major blast in 640,000 years, could be overdue another eruption.

One person on Twitter said: “Y’all think 2020 can’t get worse? The Yellowstone super volcano eruption could happen anytime.”

Another person said: “What if the final boss of 2020 is the Yellowstone supervolcano?

“Besides the obvious obliteration of those within its eruption zone, myriads of ash are spewed out across the world which – like it did millions of years ago – eventually brings about a sulphuric acid downpour?”

READ MORE: ‘Sign of magma rushing to surface’ identified in Yellowstone warning

- Advertisement -

Yellowstone volcano: A swarm of 125 tremors rocked the US supervolcano in September (Image: GETTY/USGS)

Yellowstone volcano: Many people are talking about Yellowstone erupting (Image: TWITTER)

And a third person said: “It’s a mega volcano. It is only a matter of when, rather than if, it will erupt into activity again. It always was.

“When it does the face and shape of life on the planet will change entirely.”

However, there is no evidence to suggest Yellowstone is going to erupt now or in the foreseeable future – even with large earthquake swarms striking the supervolcano.

According to Mike Poland, chief scientist at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) branch of the USGS, the September swarm was a fairly uneventful event.

- Advertisement -

The eight strongest quakes in that swarm only hit about magnitude 2.5 and 69 tremors were in the magnitude 1 region.

Related articles

The area is weak overall because of all of the earthquake activity and magmatic activity over time

Mike Poland, US Geological Survey (USGS)

And earthquake swarms like this are frequent and account for about 50 percent of all seismicity in the area.

In the YVO’s monthly roundup of activity for September, the scientist explained in detail what happened last month.

Dr Poland said: “It was a nice little swarm located just south of West Thumb, south of Yellowstone Lake and north of Mount Sheridan.

“Most of it occurred on September 10. There were 90 odd earthquakes that occurred that day, but it lingered on into September 16.

“And overall, there were about 125 earthquakes that occurred in that swam.

“And that may sound like a lot but that’s actually par for the course for Yellowstone, kind of background activity.

DON’T MISS…
Yellowstone volcano: What would happen if Yellowstone volcano erupted? [ANALYSIS]
Why Yellowstone volcano could erupt faster than thought [INSIGHT]
Asteroid warning: NASA says space rock will hit Earth ‘again someday’ [REPORT]

- Advertisement -

Yellowstone volcano: The world’s most dangerous volcanoes mapped out (Image: EXPRESS)

Yellowstone volcano: The earthquake swarm struck near West Thumb in the US national park (Image: USGS)

“Yellowstone has lots and lots of seismic swarms. There are about 1,500 to 2,500 earthquakes every year in Yellowstone.”

The seismicity is related to the presence of faults within the Earth’s crust.

The September swarm struck at an intersection between the Yellowstone Calderda bounding faults and the Mount Sheridan fault zone.

Dr Poland said: “So all of these faults, plus all of that water moving around the surface, and the fact that the area is weak overall because of all of the earthquake activity and magmatic activity over time, means that earthquake swarms are really common.

“These swarms are clusters of earthquakes in time and space.

Related articles

“So rapid-fire sequences of earthquakes basically in the same general area.

“So, they get a lot of notoriety when they happen but they happen all the time in Yellowstone.”

In 2017, for instance, three-month-long swarm hit about 2,400 earthquakes with 300 occurring on one day.

And even then, the seismicity was not considered a sign of a brewing eruption.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBehind Anduril’s Effort to Create an Operating System for War
Next articleApple gives the biggest hint yet that its iPhone 12 will feature something totally new

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Study Confirms 'Slow Blinks' Really Do Work to Communicate With Your Cat

0
Michelle Starr Cats have a reputation for standoffishness, especially compared with dogs, but if you find your feline friend a little hard to bond with,...
Read more
Science

Authorities Investigate Mass Deaths of Sea Life Off The Coast of Russia

0
AFP Pollution off the Pacific shoreline of the remote Kamchatka peninsula has caused the mass death of marine creatures, Russian scientists said Tuesday. Locals sounded the...
Read more
Science

Some Fish Can Regenerate Their Eyes. Turns Out, Mammals Have Those Genes Too

0
Tessa Koumoundouros Damage to the retina is the leading cause of blindness in humans, affecting millions of people around the world. Unfortunately, the retina is...
Read more
Science

Climate change HORROR as brain-eating amoeba disease moves further into US

0
The CDC found that the organism, Naegleria fowleri, has a "statistically significant northward trend" tracked since 2010. The trajectory may be a consequence of climate...
Read more
Science

The Superspreading Presidency of Donald Trump

0
Adam Rogers So does that mean…? “I would say the president is a superspreader,” Scarpino says. “I’m happy to say that.” Things didn’t have to be...
Read more
Science

Antarctica's ozone hole is 'largest and deepest' it has been in 15 years, researchers warn

0
The Antarctic ozone hole forms each year between September and December. But a European mission studying the hole has announced this week the hole has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Conor McGregor unveils fresh new look amid Manny Pacquiao training in Italy

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Conor McGregor has been stepping up his preparations for a winter bout with Manny Pacquiao while on holiday in Italy. The UFC superstar,...
Read more

Race takes a back burner at vice presidential debate

US 0
Maya King The precedent: Both Pence and Trump have denied the existence of systemic racism and been vocal allies of law enforcement in the wake...
Read more

Big Brother All-Stars' Tyler Crispen Reveals His Touching Reason For Joining The Franchise

Tv & Radio 0
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother All-Stars episode that aired on Wednesday, October 7. Read at your own risk! Big Brother All-Stars...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: