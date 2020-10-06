Home Science Yellowstone volcano: 205 earthquakes rock US supervolcano - is an eruption brewing?
Yellowstone volcano: 205 earthquakes rock US supervolcano – is an eruption brewing?

“In the area of Norris Geyser Basin, little deformation has been detected by a nearby GPS station since the start of 2020.”

In short, all indicators suggest nothing is out of the norm at the Yellowstone supervolcano.

Every year, between 1,000 and 3,000 earthquakes occur in Yellowstone, most of which are not felt.

The US National Park Service (NPS) said: “In Yellowstone, earthquakes help to maintain hydrothermal activity by keeping the ‘plumbing’ system open.

“Without periodic disturbance from relatively small earthquakes, the small fractures and conduits that supply hot water to geysers and hot springs might be sealed by mineral deposition.”

