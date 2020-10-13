Home Science Yellowstone volcano eruption: USGS explains 'global consequences' of a potential eruption
Science

Yellowstone volcano eruption: USGS explains 'global consequences' of a potential eruption

0

A Yellowstone eruption remains one of the most terrifying natural prospects around, with an eruption likely to affect the entire world. While there are no signs of an eruption any time soon, if it were to blow to consequences would be catastrophic.

The volcano itself is located in Wyoming, USA, and if it were to blow, the surrounding states of Montana and Idaho would be covered in volcanic magma and ash.

The chances of survival across hundreds of miles from the epicentre would be slim for anyone, but that is only the start of the issue, according to the USGS.

As Yellowstone is packed full of molten rock, an eruption would eject all of this, leaving the area below hollow.

This would cause the ground to collapse in on itself and create another caldera – a depression near the mouth of the volcano.

However, with so much ejection of ash and debris, the consequences would be felt across the world.

Debris and ash would make its way into the atmosphere, slowly circling the entire globe.

This would block out the Sun’s light, causing temperatures to plummet, in what is known as a volcanic winter.

Ultimately, this would lead to food shortages across the globe as crops would struggle to grow in the new climate which could realistically last for decades.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Scientist pinpointed catalyst for ‘catastrophic’ Yellowstone eruption

The USGS estimates there is around a 0.00014 percent chance each year that the potentially catastrophic volcano could blow.

The agency continued: “Fortunately, the chances of this sort of eruption at Yellowstone are exceedingly small in the next few thousands of years.

“There is no evidence that a catastrophic eruption at Yellowstone is imminent, and such events are unlikely to occur in the next few centuries.

“Scientists have also found no indication of an imminent smaller eruption of lava.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrian May health: Queen star's heart attack 'a miracle' – treatment 'given my life back'
Next articleiPhone 12 launch event – Why some Apple fans could be set for disappointing news tonight

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Mars tonight: Where is Mars in the sky tonight? How to see Mars opposition

0
Every 26 months or so, Mars, Earth and the Sun form a straight line in the heavens. In astronomical terms, this alignment is known...
Read more
Science

What Would Happen if All the Antarctic Ice Melted?

0
Rhett Allain Yes, there is indeed climate change. There's no question that we (the humans) have been putting a whole bunch of carbon dioxide into...
Read more
Science

Fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'

0
A meteor which entered the Earth's atmosphere was so bright it could be seen over a plethora of countries. Residents of southern England, the...
Read more
Science

Orionid meteor shower: Shooting stars set to PEAK – How to see

0
The annual Orionid meteor shower will peak this year on the nights of October 20 to 22. Over those nights, you can expect to...
Read more
Science

Mars opposition 2020: Look up for an exceptionally bright Mars tomorrow night

0
October is proving to be a fantastic month for stargazers with two Full Moons and Mars's closest approach to Earth this year. The Red...
Read more
Science

COVID-19 Reinfection Cases Raise Concern About Sustained Immunity to The Virus

0
Patrick Galey, AFP COVID-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released Tuesday confirming it is possible...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Clare Crawley’s Dating History Before ‘Bachelorette’: Her Epic Juan Pablo Breakup & More

Celebrity 0
Avery Thompson Clare Crawley’s looking for her soulmate in  the new season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Clare is no stranger to Bachelor Nation and has had...
Read more

The painless symptom that may signal you are having a heart attack – what to look for

Health 0
According to the BHF, the duration of symptoms can vary from person to person too. "Heart attack symptoms can persist over days, or they can...
Read more

Iceland Tourism Prepares for a Comeback

Travel 0
Paige McClanahanIn a normal October, the Radisson BLU Saga Hotel in Reykjavik would be buzzing with tourists hoping for a glimpse of the Northern...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: