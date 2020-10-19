Home Celebrity Yolanda Hadid Shares New Photo of Daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik's 'Angel'...
Celebrity

Yolanda Hadid Shares New Photo of Daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik's 'Angel' Baby

0

By

Kathy Campbell

She’s a doting grandmother! Yolanda Hadid shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Sunday, October 18, of her daughter Gigi Hadid‘s almost 1-month-old baby with Zayn Malik.

“My heart is expending [sic] with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, captioned the photo that showed her granddaughter holding her hand. “Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰”

Gigi, 25, and the former One Direction singer, 27, announced on September 23 that they’d welcomed their first child.

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Zayn Malik. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (2); Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

” Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik captioned a photo at the time, showing him holding his daughter’s tiny hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

“She’s already changed our world,” the supermodel wrote in her own Instagram post, adding that she was already “So in love.”

A source told exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple “are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl.”

“They’re both so happy,” the insider added. “Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed their “first date night” as new parents, with the Los Angeles native sharing a video on her Instagram Stories showing her cooking “brown sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.” While they enjoyed some alone time, Gigi wrote that their daughter was “in the other room with Oma, but miss her lol.”

The source told Us earlier this month that Yolanda “is fully embracing the role of grandma,” and “couldn’t me more thrilled and proud” of her daughter and the “Pillow Talk” singer.

Gigi and Malik started dating in 2015, splitting in March 2018 and again in January 2019 before reuniting in January. Three months later, Us confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVirgil van Dijk injury: What is a Grade 3 ACL tear? How long will Liverpool star miss?
Next articleTarget Thanks Workforce Amid Pandemic With $200 Bonuses

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Amanda Holden: BGT judge ‘annoys’ daughters by walking around the house naked

0
ByHowever, Amanda stated that her children are not fazed by what she wears on Britain’s Got Talent, after receiving over 200 complaints to Ofcom...
Read more
Celebrity

Jack P Shepherd: Coronation Street star admits ‘horrible stepmum’ fears about girlfriend

0
By“I didn’t want to scare Hanni off but we did have the discussion about marriage and children early on, as you need to know...
Read more
Celebrity

90 Day Fiance's Ariela and Biniyam Introduce Son Aviel: See Pics

0
ByRiley Cardoza Looking back! Nearly one year after Ariela Weinberg gave birth to her first child, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star is...
Read more
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin Gets a New Tattoo on Her Ring Finger in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber

0
ByHailey Baldwin Gets Tattoo in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageHailey Baldwin Gets a New...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Daughter Emme, 12 & Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters For Shopping Day

0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez is such a great mom to all of her kids! The singer took her daughter Emme, along with her future stepdaughters...
Read more
Celebrity

Phillip Schofield: This Morning host admits he's 'still confused' since coming out as gay

0
ByHe continued: "I'm happy with who I am, I'm not happy with the damage it causes." Phillip has two daughters with his wife Steph and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Cyprus holidays: Surge in Covid cases could lead to quarantine this week – latest figures

Travel 0
ByHowever, Turkey was removed from the UK safe list after it emerged that the Turkish Health Ministry had been defining the number of new...
Read more

iPad Air 2020 vs. iPad Pro 2020: Comparison Of Specs, Features

Tech 0
ByJulio CachilaKEY POINTS Apple's new iPad Air with the A14 Bionic is now available Consumers might be having a hard time choosing between that and the...
Read more

Michael Jackson daughter: Is Paris Jackson a model? 'Miss it'

Entertainment 0
ByIs Paris Jackson a model? Paris Jackson is, indeed a model, among a whole host of other things. She has also not disappointed her father and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: