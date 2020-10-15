Home Gaming You can carry Spider-Cat around in your backpack in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Gaming

You can carry Spider-Cat around in your backpack in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

0

And he’ll help you in battle!

Who cares if you can pet the dog? Turns out the question we should have been asking all along is ‘Can you backpack the cat?’, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales answers with an emphatic yes!

Today’s revelation comes via a new Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay trailer shared by Game Informer, which demos Miles’ acquisition of the aforementioned cat-backpack.

More specifically, it’s a backpack designed to accommodate Spider-Cat – the mask-wearing, crime-fighting (and in Insomniac Games’ rendition, extremely adorable) feline who, the internet tells me, served as the alternative Spidey of Earth-999 in the comics.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

And if the mere presence of a furry companion in Spider-Man: Miles Morales still somehow isn’t enough to make the whole thing worthwhile, Spider-Cat also offers support during battle, launching out of his backpack to take a vicious swipe at villains.

You can see Spider-Cat in action in the video above, and can, of course, see even more Spider-Cat when Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to PS4 and PS5 this November.

