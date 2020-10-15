You can carry Spider-Cat around in your backpack in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Who cares if you can pet the dog? Turns out the question we should have been asking all along is ‘Can you backpack the cat?’, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales answers with an emphatic yes!

Today’s revelation comes via a new Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay trailer shared by Game Informer, which demos Miles’ acquisition of the aforementioned cat-backpack.

More specifically, it’s a backpack designed to accommodate Spider-Cat – the mask-wearing, crime-fighting (and in Insomniac Games’ rendition, extremely adorable) feline who, the internet tells me, served as the alternative Spidey of Earth-999 in the comics.

And if the mere presence of a furry companion in Spider-Man: Miles Morales still somehow isn’t enough to make the whole thing worthwhile, Spider-Cat also offers support during battle, launching out of his backpack to take a vicious swipe at villains.

You can see Spider-Cat in action in the video above, and can, of course, see even more Spider-Cat when Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to PS4 and PS5 this November.