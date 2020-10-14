You can get 30% off a year's membership to PS Now during Prime Day

PlayStation’s gaming subscription service PS Now has been given a healthy 30 per cent discount for Amazon Prime Day, dropping the price of a 12-month membership to £34.99 / $ 41.99.

Best described as Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass, you can use PS Now to stream or download a vast number of PS3 and PS4 games to your console. It’s a service that’s gone under a number of changes and improvements over the recent months as the popularity and undeniable value of Game Pass has grown.

Right now, for example, members can download and play PS4 exclusives such as Days Gone, Medievil and Bloodborne. Major third-party games are well-represented, too, with Final Fantasy 15, Resident Evil 7 and Dishonored 2 all currently featured in the PS Now library.

Altogether, it’s not a bad price to have access to all these games (and hundreds more) for less than a new release at full price.

It’ll also be interesting to see what Sony’s approach to PS Now will be with the PS5. It seems unlikely that they’ll copy Microsoft’s approach and include all first-party games as part of the subscription. On the other hand, you get the sense that they need to give the service a bit more attention otherwise more may be drawn to the affordability of Game Pass. Guess it all comes down to the drawing power of upcoming exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.

If a PS Now membership doesn’t spark interest, do take a look at the other Prime Day gaming deals that are currently available to see if anything else takes your fancy. Discounts on FIFA 21, Doom Eternal and The Yakuza Collection are all up for grabs until the end of 14th October.