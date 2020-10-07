Home Gaming You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta...
You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta today on PS4

Supply run.

You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta from today on PlayStation 4. It weighs in at 31.775GB.

Early access to the beta (you have to pre-order digitally to get in) begins 6pm UK time on Thursday, 8th October and ends on Friday, 9th October, developer Treyarch said in a tweet.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Then, the beta is available to all PS4 players this weekend, 10th to 12th October.

The beta launches on PC and Xbox One in early access form (again, if you pre-order digitally), and returns to PS4 15th to 16th October. The beta is then open to all on all platforms 17th to 19th October.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

So, what’s in the beta? Treyarch has yet to say, exactly, but the trailer above confirms team deathmatch, domination, kill confirmed and the new VIP Escort and Combined Arms modes. There’s also a glimpse at what looks like a new map:

