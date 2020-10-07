You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta today on PS4

You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta from today on PlayStation 4. It weighs in at 31.775GB.

Early access to the beta (you have to pre-order digitally to get in) begins 6pm UK time on Thursday, 8th October and ends on Friday, 9th October, developer Treyarch said in a tweet.

3 days until early access to the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta kicks off on PS4. Pre-load starts tomorrow. ? October 8

? 10am PT Pre-order for access here: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW pic.twitter.com/ILA5idzbCB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2020

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Then, the beta is available to all PS4 players this weekend, 10th to 12th October.

The beta launches on PC and Xbox One in early access form (again, if you pre-order digitally), and returns to PS4 15th to 16th October. The beta is then open to all on all platforms 17th to 19th October.

[embedded content] This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

So, what’s in the beta? Treyarch has yet to say, exactly, but the trailer above confirms team deathmatch, domination, kill confirmed and the new VIP Escort and Combined Arms modes. There’s also a glimpse at what looks like a new map: