You can save £5 off select PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games and accessories at Currys

A couple of voucher codes over at Currys PC World can save you a fiver on a number of upcoming games and accessories for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It’s not a mega discount, but a quick scan around the net shows that these are some of the best prices currently available for Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You also won’t find the PS5 Dualsense controller any cheaper, while the Xbox controller prices have fallen enough to match those at ShopTo.

Also, as it appears to be an in-demand item, I thought I’d let you know that the PS5 DualSense Charging Station is available at Currys for £24.99. You can’t use a discount code on it, though.

Also, sadly, the code isn’t eligible on Demon’s Souls or Destruction All-Stars, meaning those PS5 launch titles are still stuck at the rather intimidating £70 RRP like so many other next-gen games. Meanwhile, other games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be found for the same price elsewhere.

If you managed to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X and are happy to pre-order a game or two for launch, this isn’t a bad option, then! Just so you know, you’ll have to go all the way through the checkout process to the final step before you can enter these codes.

Games (use code FNDDGAME):

Accessories (use code GAMINGFREEDEL):

For some early impressions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can see what Tom thought of the game after he played it for seven hours recently.