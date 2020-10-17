Home Gaming You can save £5 off select PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games...
Gaming

You can save £5 off select PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games and accessories at Currys

0

Best prices for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and new controllers.

A couple of voucher codes over at Currys PC World can save you a fiver on a number of upcoming games and accessories for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It’s not a mega discount, but a quick scan around the net shows that these are some of the best prices currently available for Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You also won’t find the PS5 Dualsense controller any cheaper, while the Xbox controller prices have fallen enough to match those at ShopTo.

Also, as it appears to be an in-demand item, I thought I’d let you know that the PS5 DualSense Charging Station is available at Currys for £24.99. You can’t use a discount code on it, though.

Also, sadly, the code isn’t eligible on Demon’s Souls or Destruction All-Stars, meaning those PS5 launch titles are still stuck at the rather intimidating £70 RRP like so many other next-gen games. Meanwhile, other games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be found for the same price elsewhere.

If you managed to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X and are happy to pre-order a game or two for launch, this isn’t a bad option, then! Just so you know, you’ll have to go all the way through the checkout process to the final step before you can enter these codes.

Games (use code FNDDGAME):

Accessories (use code GAMINGFREEDEL):

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -

For some early impressions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can see what Tom thought of the game after he played it for seven hours recently.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'I'm Still Unemployed': Millions In Dire Situation As Savings Start To Run Out
Next articleCovid patients 'less likely to die than in April'

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Xbox One, PC open beta dates, time, Double XP, pre-load

0
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is about to enter its final phase on Xbox One and PC. The Black Ops Cold War...
Read more
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 comic exclusive to GOG

0
Let's braindance.CD Projekt has revealed a 50-page digital Cyberpunk 2077 comic you can only get if you buy the game from GOG.com. Cyberpunk 2077: Big City...
Read more
Gaming

The EU vs NA debate is back: Who is the best Fortnite region?

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Fortnite fans are once again arguing over which region is the strongest, but is anyone truly “on top”? Much like the controversial topics...
Read more
Gaming

WoW Shadowlands release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update

0
The latest WoW Shadowlands release date news (Image: BLIZZARD)A new release date for World of Warcraft Shadowlands is coming and fans are hoping it...
Read more
Gaming

Marvel's Avengers next-gen versions delayed into 2021

0
Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel's Avengers until an unknown date in 2021.Until...
Read more
Gaming

Fortnite pro banned mid-tournament for cheating

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The player was booted during the NA East DreamHack Online Open Finals on Thursday night. During the summer, public cases of cheating in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Gorgeous Mystery Blonde After Sofia Richie Split & Bella Banos Reunion

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Scott Disick is single and living his best life. The infamous playboy has been spotted with a mystery woman, just two weeks after...
Read more

Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on Apple's new smartphones revealed

Tech 0
After months of waiting you can finally buy the new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These all-new devices are now available for...
Read more

Etching a Simple Pattern on Solar Panels Boosts Light Absorption by 125%, Study Shows

Science 0
Peter Dockrill Solar panels offer huge potential to move more people away from electricity generated from burning coal, and a new innovation devised by scientists...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: