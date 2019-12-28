You season 2: Does Joe get caught in You season 2?

Delilah’s younger sister Ellie (Jenna Ortega) does not yet know exactly what happened to her sister, but she knows that Joe and the Quinn family had something to do with her death.

A third season could see Ellie tell her story to the police, leading them to Joe and Love in Los Angeles.

Unlike the first season, this time around Joe was careful not to leave any traces of his DNA behind at any of the crime scenes.

However, this does not mean that his crimes from season one will not come back to haunt him if the show is given the green light for a third season.

After all, Joe did leave a jar filled with his own urine at Peach Salinger’s (Shay Mitchell) house and a private investigator, Officer Nico (Michael Maize) was looking into him.

Also from series one, Joe’s young neighbour Paco (Luca Padovan) saw that Joe had kept Beck prisoner in the basement of the bookstore and witnessed him killing his stepdad, so as Paco grows older, he may expose Joe.

For now, fans will have to wait and find out of You will return for a third series.

You season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.