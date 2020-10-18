Home Tech Your Samsung 4K TV could soon get a very smart free upgrade
Your Samsung 4K TV could soon get a very smart free upgrade

Some Samsung TV owners are in for a treat with the Korean technology company confirming that it is rolling out a smart free upgrade to some its popular 4K and 8K televisions. The update will mean owners will finally be able to access the Google Assistant straight from their TV screens which will allow them to search for content, change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and open apps via the power of their voice.

Of course, most Samsung TVs already feature the firm’s Bixby assistant but this is the first time it’s allowed Google to appear on screens.

Most people would agree that the Google Assistant offers a vastly improved experience over Bixby so this is a very nice and useful upgrade from Samsung.

The first country to receive the Google Assistant is the US with Samsung confirming that more areas will follow in the coming months.

TVs that are getting the change include 2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs, 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, 2020 Frame and Serif TVs, 2020 Sero and Terrace TVs.

Samsung is bringing the Google Assistant to its 4K and 8K TVs (Image: SAMSUNG)

In a post on its website Samsung confirmed, “Google Assistant has taken up residence in a new device: your 2020 Samsung smart TV! Yes, you read that correctly. You can now talk to Google to quickly access entertainment, get answers on screen, control smart devices, and more using your voice. All you need to do is set up the feature and connect your TV with the Google Assistant app on your phone.”

According to Samsung, setting up the Google Assistant will be pretty simple with on-screen instructions explaining how to get things up and running.

Once enabled, you’ll then be able to summon Google via the Mic button on the remote and then state your command.

News of this update to Samsung TVs comes as Sony has also announced a big free upgrade to its latest televisions.

Sony is following in the footsteps of arch-rival Samsung with the launch of a blockbuster feature designed to bring more content to your living room. The Japanese firm is launching the popular Apple TV app across a number of its televisions, which not only means owners can watch all of their iTunes purchases and rentals, as well as stream all of the latest exclusive boxsets and movies from the Apple TV+ subscription service.

This Netflix wannabe launched last year and includes shows like The Morning Show, See, Defending Jacob, Ted Lasso, as well as movies like Greyhound, The Banker, Boys State, and Beastie Boys Story. For those who have bought an iPhone in the last twelve months, Apple throws-in a year-long subscription to TV+. For the rest of us, it costs £4.99 a month.

