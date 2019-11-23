'You're NEGLECTING Scotland!' Sturgeon blasted for Scottish independence obsession

SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon appeared on BBC Question Time‘s Chief particular. One viewers member surprised the First Minister by attacking her for prioritising Scottish independence over different social points. She advised Ms Sturgeon: “In the meanwhile, the speak is that the UK authorities are targeted an excessive amount of on Brexit and negating different points. However don’t you assume that’s occurred in Scotland. Jeremy Corbyn truly introduced up that social inequality is big, I do know that knife crime in Glasgow notably is a matter. Do you not assume by main with Scottish independence, you are truly negating different points, just like the UK authorities are doing now with Brexit?”

One other viewers member additionally grilled the Scottish chief over the border points which will come up if Scotland had been to win independence. He mentioned: “Over the previous few years we’ve all born witness to the farce of the Brexit negotiations. So if Scotland had been to get a referendum and win, what ensures might you make that we wouldn’t see the horrible results of the Brexit negotiations with the to-ing and fro-ing of the laborious borders and customs unions?” The First Minister replied to the primary query: “I might say that the proof says no. “Don’t get me fallacious, Scotland has challenges, all nations do.” READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon slammed by Sky host for ‘muddling around’

BBC: You're truly negating different points

Sturgeon: Don't get me fallacious, Scotland has points

Ms Sturgeon additionally discovered herself in hassle after the ITV debates throughout an interview. ITV Information host Nina Hossain requested: “Scotland has the worst deficit in the EU right now. Would the rest of the UK be worse of better off if Scotland did gain independence?” The SNP chief replied: “Properly Scotland’s deficit is falling to start with, our revenues are rising. “But when that argument is true and we don’t have time to enter it intimately, but when that argument is true and Scotland does have, to make use of your time period, the worst deficit, as we’re ruled by Westminster then that may be a huge argument for change for Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon was criticised by the viewers

She continued: “We’re one of many wealthiest nations on the earth so that claims to me we must always do issues in a different way, not do issues the identical. “Extra typically I believe independence for Scotland can be good for Scotland however good for the remainder of the UK. “As a result of all the nations of the UK would then take part and cope with one another on the premise of equality.” DON’T MISS

