YouTuber PewDiePie admits he's taking a break from platform after getting 'very tired'

The Swedish blogger and comedian, who gained 102million subscribers, was one of the platform’s most popular stars. He was overtaken earlier his year by T-series, an Indian record label which has now reached around 120 million subscribers. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is known for his video game commentary, but has been the centre of controversy due to accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.

He shared his decision in a video, saying: “I am taking a break from YouTube next year.

“I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell.

“Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while. I’ll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads-up.”

In 2017, PewDiePie used the n-word against another player during a live gaming stream.