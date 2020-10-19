Home Celebrity Zac Efron’s Dating History: Vanessa Hudgens and More
Zac Efron’s Dating History: Vanessa Hudgens and More

The ladies love him! Zac Efron is a leading man not only on the silver screen but also on the Hollywood dating scene.

The Greatest Showman star has been linked to several of his costars, including Vanessa Hudgens from High School Musical, Alexandra Daddario, who shared the screen with him in Baywatch, and Lily Collins, who appeared alongside him in Netflix’s Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

More recently, Us Weekly confirmed that the Greatest Showman star dated Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro and then actress Halston Sage.

Efron followed up the short-lived romances by dating model Vanessa Valladares, whom he met in Australia in June 2020.

“Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “She has calmed him down a lot, and he’s not partying too much.”

The Disaster Artist actor’s journey to finding true love hasn’t been particularly smooth. In 2016, the Disney alum lamented to Ellen DeGeneres about how difficult it was searching for a mate.

“Dating is kind of hard,” he said at the time. “A forced awkward situation is very strange. Especially for me, for some reason. I like to go and do something adventurous. I like to go out and do some sort of crazy activity.”

The Neighbors star elaborated to the U.K. Times in July 2016, telling the publication, “Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another, I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”

Efron also admitted to an attempt at online dating, telling the Times, “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me!” he said. “They thought [my profile] was fake.”

Scroll down to relive all the 17 Again star’s romances over the years.

