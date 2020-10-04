Home Entertainment Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date: Leak hints towards BoTW...
Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date: Leak hints towards BoTW 2 Switch launch window

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, with the title in development right now. And…that’s pretty much all we know for certain about the BoTW sequel. The follow-up to the classic Wii U and Nintendo Switch title was first unveiled as a surprise announcement at the end of the Nintendo Direct aired during E3 2019.

But since then we’ve hardly heard a peep from the House of Mario about when Zelda fans will be getting Breath of the Wild 2 in their hands.

The most recent official announcement came during the reveal of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma introduced the upcoming musou title which is being developed by Nintendo and Koei Tecmo.

And besides announcing the Dynasty Warriors-style game, Aonuma-san also gave a brief update about how work is coming along on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

The Zelda director said: “Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.”

Given that Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity is out in November, and judging by what Aonuma said, it seems a 2020 release date for Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is out of the question.

But what about a 2021 release date? Well, there’s reason to believe that we could be seeing the Breath of the Wild sequel drop then. The reason for this is rumours have surfaced once again that Ninty are planning on launching a Switch Pro, and that the souped-up 4K Switch will be arriving in 2021.

The news comes courtesy of reliable source Bloomberg, who said Nintendo is asking developers to make their games 4K-ready. The ever-reliable Takashi Mochizuki wrote: “The introduction of a more affordable Switch Lite variant in late 2019 helped broaden the machine’s potential audience and Nintendo is making preparations for an upgraded Switch model and a beefed-up games lineup for 2021.

“Several outside game developers, speaking anonymously as the issue is private, said that Nintendo has asked them to make their games 4K-ready, suggesting a resolution upgrade is on its way. A Nintendo spokesman declined to comment.”

So, from the looks of it we could be getting the long-rumoured Switch Pro in 2021. But what impact does that have on the Breath of the Wild 2 release date? Well, Nintendo has form in launching a brand new Zelda game alongside their latest, greatest and most shiny new console.

The remake of Link’s Awakening was released alongside the Switch Lite, while Zelda Breath of the Wild was a day one title for the Nintendo Switch back in 2017. Link, Zelda and Hyrule have been going hand-in-hand with the Switch this gen, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Breath of the Wild 2 launch alongside the Switch Pro.

And if that’s the case then we could be getting BoTW 2 in 2021. But it hasn’t only been this gen that Nintendo has released a Zelda game alongside a new console. Back in 2006 Twilight Princess was a launch title for the Nintendo Wii. Like Breath of the Wild, this was a cross-gen title – with Twilight Princess available on the Wii and Nintendo GameCube. Breath of the Wild, meanwhile, was available on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Previous articleWhat The Breaking Bad Cast Is Doing Now
Next articleSky TV and BT customers just lost access to dozens of popular channels and movies

