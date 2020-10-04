Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date: Leak hints towards BoTW 2 Switch launch window

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch , with the title in development right now. And…that’s pretty much all we know for certain about the BoTW sequel. The follow-up to the classic Wii U and Nintendo Switch title was first unveiled as a surprise announcement at the end of the Nintendo Direct aired during E3 2019.

But since then we’ve hardly heard a peep from the House of Mario about when Zelda fans will be getting Breath of the Wild 2 in their hands.

The most recent official announcement came during the reveal of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma introduced the upcoming musou title which is being developed by Nintendo and Koei Tecmo.

And besides announcing the Dynasty Warriors-style game, Aonuma-san also gave a brief update about how work is coming along on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

The Zelda director said: “Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.”

Given that Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity is out in November, and judging by what Aonuma said, it seems a 2020 release date for Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is out of the question.