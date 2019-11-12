Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date LEAK: Switch sequel coming sooner than expected

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 could launch much sooner than expected, it has been revealed.

A surprise announcement during Nintendo’s E3 Direct conference, BotW2 is currently without an official release date.

But fans have seemingly been given a boost this week, as a new leak suggests that Breath of the Wild 2 will launch next year.

That’s according to industry insider Sabi, whose track record with Nintendo leaks is second to none.

In a post on Twitter, Sabi claims that the plan is for Breath of the Wild 2 to launch in 2020.

“I would tell you Botw2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly LOL,” a post reads.

“This isn’t speculation, just current plans.”

As a direct sequel to Nintendo Switch launch title Breath of the Wild, the bulk of the assets will already be in place, which should lead to a faster development cycle.