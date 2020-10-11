Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date theory explains why Nintendo could delay sequel

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is going to be a huge hit when it finally arrives on Nintendo Switch.

The only problem is, fans have absolutely no idea when the game will make an appearance on the Nintendo console.

The upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel was announced during Nintendo’s 2019 E3 Direct conference, but little has been heard of it since.

If the latest theory from Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter is anything to go by, there may be a good reason for the lack of release date news.

Pachter believes that the growing Nintendo Switch install base could lead to sales of 40 million units for Breath of the Wild 2.

Asked by Gamingbolt if the Breath of the Wild sequel could match the sales of the original, Pachter said: “I think it will sell more. Bigger install base, and the brands that everyone buys Nintendo systems for are Zelda and Mario Kart and Smash Bros.

“And how many Switches will be on the market by the time the next Zelda is out, 75 million?

“They will probably have no trouble selling 25 million units of the next Zelda game, they will probably sell 35 million, even 40 million.”