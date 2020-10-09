Home Tech Zia Consulting Awarded 2020 ASG Technologies' Partner of the Year for the...
Tech

Zia Consulting Awarded 2020 ASG Technologies' Partner of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year

    BOULDER, CO, October 08, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Zia Consulting, Inc., a provider of industry-leading solutions that automate business processes through streamlined content management, was named Partner of the Year by ASG Technologies for the second year in a row. ASG Technologies is a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise.

ASG evaluated Partner of the Year candidates based on nominees’ efforts to extend and enhance ASG’s unique go-to-market strategy, and the offerings they have developed around ASG’s products. The decision to select Zia Consulting over its numerous other technology partners was driven by the closely aligned values of each organization, specifically in regard to content management and digital transformation.

“Our work with ASG has been a critical factor in our ability to help customers digitally transform and meet the expectations of today’s ever-changing business landscape,” said Mike Mahon, CEO of Zia Consulting. “By coupling our industry expertise with ASG’s cutting-edge solutions, we are able to deliver tools that are crucial to helping our customers meet their goals. We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership between the two organizations.”

Zia Consulting and ASG partner to deliver numerous innovative offerings to customers, ranging from records management, document automation, and cloud migration powered by ASG’s Mobius, to digital transformation workshops. Zia is also working on solutions for ASG Data Intelligence and the newly launched ASG Zenith.

“We are thrilled to name Zia Consulting as Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Wayne Monk, SVP of Global Alliances and Channel Sales at ASG. “Zia Consulting is a true partner to ASG, working closely with us across a number of solution areas to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our joint customers. Every organization can benefit from a partner like Zia Consulting.”

The Excellence Award winners were recognized at ASG’s fourth annual customer and partner event, EVOLVE20, which took place virtually on October 6-7. At the event, ASG unveiled a number of new systems offerings with ASG-TMON PA Scope, ASG-Zena and ASG-JOB/SCAN. Attendees left the conference with a keen understanding of how to future-proof their organizations, especially as they work to digitally transform.

About Zia Consulting

Zia Consulting is an award-winning system integrator of content management, process management, document capture, and cloud sharing technologies. We address the needs of enterprises to better manage, process, and secure documents by automating business processes and enhancing information governance. Our vertical accelerators for insurance, mortgage, accounting, manufacturing, and more are utilized by some of the world’s largest enterprises to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and mitigate risk. For more information visit www.ziaconsulting.com.

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com.

