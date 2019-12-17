Zombie Army Trilogy arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2020, four player local multiplayer

“In the dying flames of World War II, Hitler has unleashed one final, unholy gamble – a legion of undead super soldiers that threatens to overwhelm the whole of Europe!

“Take on unrelenting hordes of harrowing enemies, from zombie soldiers to armoured skeletons, and fire demons to chainsaw-wielding elites – before facing the demonic dictator himself!

“The Zombie Army series has sold four million copies worldwide, and the next blood-curdling instalment Zombie Army 4: Dead War launches February 4, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.”

Zombie Army Trilogy is arriving on Switch after another Rebellion game Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition, launched on Nintendo’s console earlier this year.

In our review we said: “Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch is a simple, yet enjoyable experience.

“The game’s story is entirely forgettable, its tiptoe into the realm of gun and loadout customisation is better left untouched, and its Survival and Multiplayer modes can easily be ignored – but the gameplay is unmatched in what it does.