Zonnique Pullins Goes Makeup-Free To Lounge Comfortably While Pregnant — Pics

Erin Silvia

Zonnique Pullins showed off her pregnancy glow in a sweatshirt and slippers while posing for two new gorgeous pics on Instagram.

Zonnique Pullins, 24, is one pretty mama-to-be! The brunette beauty proved she knows how to stay comfortable and stylish while pregnant when she posed for her latest two makeup-free Instagram pics, which promoted her partnership with the clothing brand, Fashion Nova. In the snapshots, which were posted on Oct. 17, she’s sitting at a table and smiling while wearing a purple sweatshirt and pink fuzzy slippers, and has her hair up in a high bun with a matching purple scrunchie around it.

“bare face, lounging around in my @fashionnova loungewear 🌞♓️ fashionnovapartner,” she captioned the cute post. It didn’t take long for fans to respond with positive comments once the pics went public. “wow,” one follower wrote along with heart-eyed emojis. “beautiful!” another gushed. “Glowing! You look beautiful with or without make up 😉❤️,” a third exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time Zonnique has shared pics of herself while expecting. In Sept., she shared an adorable photo that showed her in a tie-dye T-shirt and denim shorts while happily sitting outside and holding her baby bump. “just waiting on my ass to get bigger🥴,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Zonnique Pullins
Zonnique Pullins is expecting her first child with Badhunta Izzy. (AP)

Shortly after that, she shared another pic that showed her sitting and posing in a dark blue denim jacket over a black top and black leggings with strappy black heels. A hint of her growing baby bump could be seen and she again made a funny reference to being pregnant in the caption. “it’s me happy to pull up and eat somebody food up,” she wrote.

Zonnique first confirmed that she’s pregnant with her boyfriend Badhunta Izzy‘s child in Aug. and revealed she was five months along at the time. “Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out. This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!” the singer, whose mother is Tameka “Tiny” Harris, told People magazine.

