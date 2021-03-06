Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues Mohamed Salah statement after cryptic tweet from agent

Mohamed Salah’s agent sparked a frenzy among Liverpool fans on Thursday night after posting a cryptic tweet around the time his client was substituted against Chelsea, but Jurgen Klopp doesn’t think it’s necessary for a “proper talk” just yet. Liverpool were struggling to find a way to break down Chelsea’s defence having gone down 1-0 in the opening 45 minutes.

They looked more sharp in the second half, but Klopp’s side were still unable to trouble Edouard Mendy on too many occasions.

Klopp took the surprise decision to hook Salah off on the hour mark for Diogo Jota, with the Egypt international visibly frustrated at being taken off.

He continually shook his head in disbelief as he made his way to the bench and Salah’s agent then took to social media with a very cryptic tweet which sparked further anger among supporters.

Klopp played down the severity of the substitution immediately after the game and he still believes it’s being blown out of proportion.