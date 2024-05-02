125 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Overview: The roar of engines, the smell of gasoline, and the thrill of dirt tracks – welcome to the heart-pounding world of MX vs ATV Legends – 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Edition. This expansion takes the adrenaline-fueled racing experience to new heights, putting you in the boots of a motocross legend. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a rookie, get ready to kick up some dirt and leave your mark on the track.

The Tracks: From Anaheim to Salt Lake City

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship is all about pushing limits, and this DLC delivers. With 16 official tracks spanning iconic locations like Anaheim, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City, you’ll feel the rush of competing like a pro. Each track is meticulously designed, capturing the essence of real-world Supercross events. From tight corners to gravity-defying jumps, every lap is a battle for supremacy.

Unlocking New Tracks Ahead of Real-World Events

What sets this DLC apart? The tracks unlock over time, always ahead of the actual Supercross races. Imagine racing on the same circuit where your favorite riders will soon battle it out. It’s like having a backstage pass to the dirtiest show on Earth. As the season progresses, new challenges await, and you’ll need skill, strategy, and nerves of steel to conquer them all.

Bike Customization and Rider Gear

MX vs ATV Legends isn’t just about winning races; it’s about style. Customize your bike with decals, colors, and performance upgrades. Want flames on your fenders? Done. Prefer a sleek matte finish? You got it. And don’t forget your rider gear – helmets, jerseys, and pants that scream individuality. After all, legends aren’t born; they’re crafted.

Graphics and Sound: A Symphony of Revs and Roosts

Rainbow Studios has outdone themselves. The dirt feels gritty, the mud splatters realistically, and the sunsets over the stadium are breathtaking. As you hit that triple jump, the crowd roars, and your engine growls – it’s an orchestra of horsepower. And the soundtrack? Heart-pounding beats that sync perfectly with your throttle control. Goosebumps guaranteed.

System Requirements:

Minimum: OS: Windows 10, 11 Processor: 3.5 GHz with 4 Cores Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 770 / R9 280X DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended: OS: Windows 10, 11 Processor: 4GHz with 4 Cores Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce GTX 1070 / RX 5700 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space



Verdict: A Must-Rev Experience

MX vs ATV Legends – 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Edition isn’t just a game; it’s a celebration of dirt, speed, and passion. Whether you’re chasing podiums or pulling off gravity-defying tricks, this DLC delivers the ultimate off-road rush. So grab your helmet, twist the throttle, and become a legend on the track

Disclaimer: No real riders were harmed during the creation of this review. But their virtual counterparts? Well, that’s a different story. 😉

What other DLCs are available for MX vs ATV Legends?

Certainly! MX vs ATV Legends offers several exciting DLCs that enhance your off-road racing experience. Let’s take a look at some of them:

