Top 10 Eurovision Bangers For Your Morning Commute

The Eurovision Song Contest is a strange phenomenon. At first glance, one might think it’s one of those polarising ‘Marmite’ topics that splits people into distinct ‘love it!’ vs ‘hate it!’ camps, but there’s a third group. There’s a substantial ‘love to hate it’ faction – those who profess dislike or cynicism of the whole Eurovision circus, but who cannot seem to escape a certain perverse fascination with it.

Each year, we host parties, pubs hold dedicated events and social media is awash with comments – both positive and negative – on the various performances. In many ways, it’s similar to football fever during a championship: ubiquitous and inescapable. Even those of us who experience a sinking feeling at the very mention of Eurovision may find ourselves watching it from start to finish, if only to mock the event. Still, if it were that bad, would we really devote four precious, irreplaceable hours of our lives to watching it?

Though it hurts to admit it, some of the songs are utter earworms – perfect for crooning along to while driving to and from work. Check out the list below!

Euphoria – Loreen (Sweden)

The 2012 Eurovision winner can make a credible claim to being the best track on this list. ‘Euphoria’ is as good a Eurodance banger as you could ask for. Its appeal certainly extended beyond the song contest: it was an international hit, achieving the number one spot in many countries. Loreen’s most successful record wouldn’t sound out of place at any club or festival, and it’s a perfect track for a summer drive with the windows down.

Spaceman – Sam Ryder (UK)

Though not technically a Eurovision winner, many believe Sam Ryder’s ‘Spaceman’ would have won by a big margin in 2022, were it not for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The track was top of the jury element of the voting, but the public televote ultimately pushed Ukraine past the winning post. Few people would begrudge the gesture of support at a time, and while it cost Ryder the victory, he was magnanimous in defeat, and the song still enjoyed well-deserved chart success.

Waterloo – ABBA (Sweden)

Possibly the most famous Eurovision entry of all time, ‘Waterloo’ remains a beloved classic and still gets regular radio play 50 years after winning the contest for Sweden. It was a worldwide hit, and the start of ABBA’s meteoric rise to pop-legend status. A well-crafted pop song and an undeniable banger.

Ooh Aah … Just a Little Bit – Gina G (UK)

Aside from the slightly “iffy” title, the UK’s 1996 entry – performed by Australian singer Gina G – was a solid Eurodance/techno- pop offering that topped the British pop charts, despite not winning that year’s Eurovision. It still holds its own as a summer sing-along track for any 90s babies, and should absolutely be one of your go-to options for a Eurovision playlist.

Hard Rock Hallelujah – Lordi (Finland)

Hard rock band Lordi’s stage masks and costumes might seem over the top, but ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ has a surprisingly catchy chorus that’s almost impossible to stay quiet through, even if you’re not the biggest fan of rock music. It also boasts the surreal distinction of being the track used in setting a world mass-karaoke record, when 80,000 people gathered to sing it in 2006…in Finland, of course.

Tempo – Margaret (Sweden)

The third Swedish contender to appear on our list (although the singer, Margaret, was from Poland), this upbeat earworm from 2019 never made the final, but it’s still an excellent track. Interestingly, “Tempo” was released with two music videos – “Up” and “Down” – which combine to make one “experience” when played at the same time on two separate devices, which is still a really cool concept.

Zitti e buoni – Måneskin (Italy)

Another rock entry on the list, Måneskin was formed in 2016 by a group of former school friends, and ‘Zitti e buoni’ marked their first real international success. Though it might not have the same “sing-along” status as other tracks on this list, ‘Zitti e buoni’ is still an excellent, lively track that will help you stay focussed on longer drives.

Heroes – Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden)

This 2015 winning song is another entry from Sweden. It might seem like our selections are biassed, but it’s more that Sweden churns out an unending flood of great Eurovision songs. This one, in particular, has been widely heralded as one of the best Eurovision songs out there, and that’s thanks in no small part to its undeniably catchy and singable chorus. It also has the honesty to actually sound at least a bit “Eurovision-y” (a term that shouldn’t need to be explained further).

Apres Toi – Vicky Leandros (Luxembourg)

Another one for the Eurovision veterans. 1972 saw Luxembourg take the win with this strong performance, delivered by a Greek singer who lived in Germany and sang in French. You can’t get more European than that. Ms Leandros also recorded an English version, ‘Come What May’, which made it to number two in the UK charts. Whichever version you pick, you will undoubtedly find yourself howling along with its utterly epic chorus.

Say Yay! – Barei (Spain)

Another Europop dance song, ‘Say Yay!’ was co-written by its singer, Barei – real name Bárbara Reyzábal. The song received some criticism from within Spain for being the country’s first ever Eurovision entry to contain no Spanish lyrics at all. Sadly, Barei – an independent artist who worked hard to get her song to the contest – secured just 22nd place with ‘Say Yay!’ in 2016. Arguably, the catchy positivity of this song deserved a far higher placement.

This concludes Regtransfers’ nominations for the best Eurovision-themed car tunes. Could you offer a better list? This year, the UK will be rooting for Years and Years star Olly Alexander, and the bright, poppy vibes of ‘Dizzy’. Fingers crossed we get more than “nul points”!