Fortnite Season 6 leaks start coming before Fortnite Season 5 live event

New Fortnite Season 6 leaks and teasers are finding their way onto the internet before Epic Games has had the chance to wrap up Season 5.

The development team has big plans for next week, with a new Battle Pass, and storyline set to go live.

And while most of the big Season 6 news remains under lock and key, a few Fortnite leaks have emerged.

This includes the new launch icon going live early and being found by gamers way ahead of the new season being released.

It features the BattleBus but not much more, meaning fans still don’t know what the new theme will be.

There has also been some speculation over a series of leaks that appear to be linked to Fortnite found on ArtStation.

Leakers are unsure if they have any connection for Season 6 so there is a good chance they are just concepts from another project.