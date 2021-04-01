Jasmine Harman: A Place In The Sun presenter 'nearly in tears' amid weight admission

Reuniting with friends from the class that she hadn’t had any contact with in almost a year was the first reason.
However, the workout had also made Jasmine realise that her fitness levels had dipped following lockdown.
Delighted to be able to leave the house to attend a class, the teary presenter took to Instagram to document her trip.
“I was literally nearly in tears as I walked into the class and I saw loads of the people that I haven’t seen for a year.
“And I think it’s because we’ve been so deprived of human contact over the last year that I felt emotional.
“But also because, doing the class, I realised how far I have to go to get myself back to any sort of semblance of fitness,” she went on to add.
“Probably the only one I’ve done in a year to be fair, that’s actually in person,” she went on to quip.
“I’m so happy now,” she later added before noting that the timing of gyms reopening was not ideal for her.
Jasmine, who shares daughter Joy, and son Albion, with her husband Jon Boast, pointed out that it was now the Easter holidays, so her children would be off school again.
Her trip to the gym comes almost two months after Jasmine admitted that she was finding lockdown hard and had been emotionally eating and drinking.
She said she was struggling to keep her head above water and had not found time to exercise in a social media update.
The presenter shared a before and after picture of herself online, which showcased her recent weight gain.
As lockdown restrictions begin to lift, life can start to return to normal.
Indoor leisure facilitates, such as gyms and swimming pools, are scheduled to re-open on April 12.
