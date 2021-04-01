Jasmine Harman: A Place In The Sun presenter 'nearly in tears' amid weight admission

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman was feeling rather emotional this morning. The 45-year-old TV star said she was almost in tears as she made her way home from a Zumba class following the relaxation of lockdown rules regarding outdoor exercise classes.

The mum-of-two admitted that she was overcome with emotion for two reasons.

Reuniting with friends from the class that she hadn’t had any contact with in almost a year was the first reason.

However, the workout had also made Jasmine realise that her fitness levels had dipped following lockdown.

Delighted to be able to leave the house to attend a class, the teary presenter took to Instagram to document her trip.

