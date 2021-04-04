How to live longer: Two small dietary tweaks that may have the biggest impact – expert tip

Living a long and healthy life has never been more achievable thanks to advances in science and medicine. Perhaps the greatest revelation to come out of these fields is the ease at which people can boost their lifespan. The answer invariably lies in the food we eat and research continues to show how simple improvements can have an outsized impact.

Dr Gooneratne cited a review published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) that illustrates the dangers of added sugars in particular.

Added sugars are defined as sugars that are added to foods during food processing, manufacturing, or preparation.

“Most health authorities agree that overconsumption of added sugars, and particularly sugar sweetened drinks, has contributed to the obesity epidemic,” the study researchers noted.

In meta-analyses of trials in adults consuming unrestricted diets, reduced intake of added sugars was associated with a modest decrease in body weight, while higher intake is associated with a comparable gain.