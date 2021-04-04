How to live longer: Two small dietary tweaks that may have the biggest impact – expert tip

Added sugars are defined as sugars that are added to foods during food processing, manufacturing, or preparation.
“Most health authorities agree that overconsumption of added sugars, and particularly sugar sweetened drinks, has contributed to the obesity epidemic,” the study researchers noted.
In meta-analyses of trials in adults consuming unrestricted diets, reduced intake of added sugars was associated with a modest decrease in body weight, while higher intake is associated with a comparable gain.
“Eating ultra-processed foods has been shown to result in weight gain with all of its associated medical issues,” warned Dr Gooneratne.
She added: “Also there are huge health gains associated with eating home-made fermented foods such as Kombucha and Kimchi.”
Fermentation describes a chemical change brought about using microorganisms.
Kombucha is a fermented tea and kimchi is a fermented vegetable.
According to a rat study published in the journal Springer Nature, kombucha greatly improved two markers of heart disease: “bad” LDL and “good” HDL cholesterol, in as few as 30 days.
Bad cholesterol clings to the inside of your artery walls, hiking your risk of heart disease.
Good cholesterol counters this harmful process by picking it up and transporting to the liver where it is flushed out.
