Overwatch Archives event release date revealed: Start time, NEW skins, story missions

Overwatch developer Blizzard has announced plans to bring back the Archives event for 2021.

According to a Blizzard social media post, the next Overwatch Archives event has an April 6 release date on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

There’s no official launch time, but Overwatch events typically kick off at 6pm BST in the UK.

As with pretty much all Overwatch events, Archives runs for three full weeks, ending on April 27.

New skins will likely be revealed in the run up to launch, so keep checking back for Overwatch updates.

Speaking of Overwatch updates, the next major event will almost certainly launch alongside a big patch.

The Overwatch Archives event gives players the chance to relive important events from the history of the series.

“Experience story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in Overwatch history,” reads the official description.

A quick preview of the event can be seen in the Archives announcement trailer below.