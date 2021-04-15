NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Smyths PS5 UK: Final PlayStation 5 restock for April won’t...

Gaming

Smyths PS5 UK: Final PlayStation 5 restock for April won’t be for everyone

1 min

106views
81
13 shares, 81 points
Smyths PS5 UK: Final PlayStation 5 restock for April won’t be for everyone

“The PS5 console features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that will allow you to play PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, as well as play video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, standard Blu-ray discs, and DVDs.

“The PS5 Digital Edition console does not have an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive. PS5 Digital Edition console owners will be able to buy PS5 and PS4 games from PlayStation Store or access games via PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now (an ongoing paid subscription is required for each, sold separately).”

Meanwhile, PS5 stock from GAME is not expected t arrive until May, with supply delays cited as the problem.

Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

READ  NEW Nintendo Switch Pro leak spells trouble for existing Switch owners
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

81
13 shares, 81 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish