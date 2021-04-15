Smyths PS5 UK: Final PlayStation 5 restock for April won’t be for everyone

“The PS5 console features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that will allow you to play PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, as well as play video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, standard Blu-ray discs, and DVDs.

“The PS5 Digital Edition console does not have an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive. PS5 Digital Edition console owners will be able to buy PS5 and PS4 games from PlayStation Store or access games via PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now (an ongoing paid subscription is required for each, sold separately).”

Meanwhile, PS5 stock from GAME is not expected t arrive until May, with supply delays cited as the problem.

Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

