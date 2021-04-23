NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Marvel’s Avengers Tachyon Anomaly Event Begins April 22

Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers Tachyon Anomaly Event Begins April 22

4 min

82views
62
11 shares, 62 points

Author Andy Wong, Community and Social Media Manager, Crystal Dynamics
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

We first revealed the Tachyon Anomaly event one month ago at Square Enix Presents, and we’re eager to dive into the details to prepare you for its arrival on April 22! Being able to have a Strike Team composed of more than one of the same Hero has been a much-requested feature in the past, so we’re excited to see everyone jump in!

Temporal Assault

Advertisements

AIM’s tampering with time has led to periodic Tachyon Anomalies. Whenever these events occur, Avengers from different timelines can converge in a single location and take on the world’s threats together. The first Tachyon Anomaly is happening from April 22 to May 3 and allows players to form teams of more than one of the same Hero. Players can also matchmake into teams that contain the same Heroes, meaning you’ll never know what combination you may be part of.

Marvel's Avengers Tachyon Anomaly Event

During these two weeks, there will be a weekly mission chain that rewards Hivemind set gear, and daily missions that reward priority set gear for high-level Heroes.

We’re also introducing Temporal Assault nameplates, which are animated nameplates you can earn to add some shine to your experience. You’ll receive an animated team nameplate as a reward for the first completion of the weekly mission chain that can be used on any Hero!

There are also Hero-specific animated nameplates that will be available in the Marketplace:

  • April 22 to 29 – Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hulk
  • April 29 to May 6 – Iron Man, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop

Let us know what you think of this event and if you want it to return!

Tachyon Rift Missions

During the Tachyon Anomaly event, multiple Tachyon Rift missions will appear at a time. There will also be new Tachyon Rift missions for Heroes who are power level 1-100, which will rotate every day and offer relevant rewards. Finally, there is a new Tachyon mission in town: And We’re Back.

Marvel's Avengers Tachyon Anomaly Event

Tachyon Rifts are timed missions that usually require power level 140+, with only one appearing on the War Table per week. These missions reward powerful cosmic gear that can allow Heroes to gain willpower (life) upon attacking enemies. To unlock Tachyon Rift missions, players must complete the SHIELD Substation Zero mission chain that takes them to the Pacific Northwest.

Advertisements

If you and a friend are both Iron Man mains and haven’t been able to play together because of the restrictions, make sure to tell them about this event because you can have a Strike Team full of fliers now. We’d love to see some air formation videos!

We invite you to take screenshots of your team in the Temporal Assault event and to tag us in all your photos so we can see how creative you are – we’re @PlayAvengers on Twitter and Instagram!

Marvel's Avengers
Xbox Live

Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix

423
Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay*. Take the essential Super Hero gaming experience to another level! Marvel’s Avengers will be available for next-gen consoles at no extra cost.* This version will boast a wide spectrum of improvements to visuals and speed, and will be backwards compatible in single and multiplayer. Marvel’s Avengers has a beautiful world filled with exquisite detail, and with improved Heroics, destruction, graphical fidelity, and framerate versus previous gen, you won’t be missing any of it. Get right into the action with fast loading times and be blown away by the striking detail of enhanced destructive visuals that make Heroics feel truly in your hands. Marvel’s Avengers will support save file transfer and cross-gen play so you can pick up right where you left off and continue fighting AIM with your favorite Super Hero squad. We’re excited to herald in the next generation of consoles on Marvel’s Avengers! Marvel’s Avengers leverages the Smart Delivery technology – buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or on Xbox Series X|S. Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X|S is available now!*** *One-time online access required for single-player campaign; online access required for multiplayer and to download post-launch content. Free Square Enix Members account required. Platform-specific online subscription fee may be required. *Upgrading from the disk version will require the next-gen version of the same console with a disk drive. **Credits that you purchase are useable on Xbox Series X|S Console version of Marvel’s Avengers. Please be aware that the Credit that you own is synced with your Microsoft account, and the wallet will be shared through both platforms.
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

62
11 shares, 62 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish