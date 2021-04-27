NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

High blood pressure: Three drinks that could have a positive effect on your reading

Health

High blood pressure: Three drinks that could have a positive effect on your reading

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

High blood pressure: Three drinks that could have a positive effect on your reading

Low-fat milk

Low-fat milk is high in phosphorus, potassium and calcium which are three nutrients associated with hypertension reduction.

Low-fat milk is also fortified with vitamin D, a vitamin that promotes healthy blood pressure.

According to a study in the British Journal of Nutrition, choosing to swap out full-fat dairy for low-fat versions may also help lower blood pressure.

Reason being is that full-fat dairy contains significant amounts of palmitic acid, which can block signals that relax blood vessels, allowing blood to flow freely.

Arteries that stay tight and constricted may lead to elevated blood pressure, the study authors explain.

