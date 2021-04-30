Why breaking the law isn’t your only worry when streaming free live football online

Author:

Kelvin Murray, senior threat researcher at Webroot, said: “These illegal streaming sites are a maze of scams, malware and dangerous content. Simply put there’s no ‘safe’ way to use them without putting yourself at risk.

“The level of sophistication and detail behind the Bitcoin scam we found is a hallmark of a well thought-through and well-resourced criminal operation. These sites are purposely built to trap users into clicking on something nasty – whether that’s a scam or fake app, or serving up explicit and dangerous content.”

Watching pirated live streams of football and other sporting events online is illegal.

Just last December over 7,000 people suspected of watching illegal live streams were issued a warning by UK police.

The cease and desist e-mail said people watching pirated content face a maximum sentence of five years in jail.